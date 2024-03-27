A heartwarming video of a Nigerian labourer professing his undying love for his wife has melted hearts online

The labourer revealed that his wife has been so supportive and because of that, all his properties and money belong to her

While gushing over his wife, he reiterated the fact that she still loves him despite his looks and broken teeth

A Nigerian labourer has gone viral after disclosing that all the money he makes from his job goes to his wife.

A Nigerian lady identified as @faveamaka on TikTok, revealed that she saw the labourer around Dutse Village, Abuja.

Labourer vows to give all his money to wife Photo credit: @faveamaka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Labourer gushes over his wife

According to the labourer, his wife loves him unconditionally and for that reason alone, no matter where he goes to, all his properties would always belong to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He narrated how his wife suffered so much with him and even with his broken teeth, she still fell deeply in love with him.

In his words:

“Anything wey I get, na my woman get am, na she get my property and my money. Even if work want make e carry me go London, all my property na my woman get am.”

While sharing the video on TikTok, Amaka confirmed that the labourer was a good man and prayed for the blessings of God upon his family.

Faveamaka captioned the video:

“I was looking for accommodation for a Friend that left Camp in Dutse Village Abuja and I met this hardworking man under scorching sun praising his wife while working.

"I have to make him repeat what he is saying so I can record, sincerely he is a good man and proud father. May unexpected Blessings come their way, wish I could buy a gift for his wife to appreciate her for being a good wife.”

Reactions as labourer praises wife

Netizens commended the man in the comments section for being such a doting husband.

Shine said:

“Good loving man, a man who treats his wife nicely will never loose his woman. No be if you treat women like say na like she no get feelings if she gets opportunity to pay u back she won't miss it.”

@emmyrandz said:

“She like you because you are the available one for her. Dey play. Make another man with money come toast her make we see.”

Phil Sanctus reacted:

“My fellow men will say he is either a simp or a finished man. But, normally the man knows what he is saying.”

@gabewhite09 reacted:

“This man has my kind of mentality, if I get married someday my woman will own everything.”

Gamer Joy said:

“Na him know d woman wey e marry sha. No be everybody keep Wahala for house as wife.”

Watch the video below:

Caring husband buys 2 kekes for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays with gifts.

His wife posed with the new tricycles he got for her, and many people in the video's comments section called him the husband of the year.

Source: Legit.ng