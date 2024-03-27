Veteran Nollywood actor Osita Iheme has opened up on how he feels about trending online in funny memes

The movie star who has also been called the king of memes by fans is known for images from his old movies being used to make jokes

In a recent interview, the movie star shared how seeing himself still trending makes him feel among other things

Much loved Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme aka Pawpaw, has now revealed how he feels about memes of him going viral.

The film star who is known for his Aki and Pawpaw movies from his old Nollywood days has managed to remain a trending celebrity as a result of memes made from his works. It has been said that there is a Pawpaw meme for every situation.

Osita Iheme speaks on his viral memes in a new video. Photos: @ositaiheme, @akphies /X.

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the movie star spoke during an interview and he was asked to share his feelings about his face used for memes.

According to the veteran movie star, it feels great to see himself everywhere. According to him, it means his works have done well and people appreciate him even though the movies are from many years ago.

In his words:

“It feels great. It’s good to see that your works do well out there and people appreciate what you do even though it’s been so many years, people still value it now, so it’s good. It shows that you have an asset because when you look at jobs you’ve done 20 years ago, people are still using it now to express themselves so I feel happy.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Osita Iheme reacts to his viral memes

The video of Osita Iheme sharing his thoughts about his viral memes drew the attention of many netizens and they reacted online. Read some of their comments below:

007 FAVE:

“Paw paw is not funny again.”

Ellavee44:

“Paw paw no suppose grow o.”

Presh kenny:

“He's a very shy person except when he's acting.”

Taonga tionge ngulube:

“He's an introvert in real life.”

south:

“I heard that botanical name for paw paw is osita iheme !? is dat that true?”

kisscy Brenda:

“The guy is very intelligent man.”

MERCY ❤️:

“I can see plenty memes from this .”

spear bwoy:

“he looks shy Nowadays compared to those days.”

Nike❤️:

“This is not my paw paw o.”

kandi8478:

“Pawpaw is naturally a very shy person Unlike Aki Yall should stop judging him.”

ndina:

“Still I can’t take him serious.”

Mhizta Maxzi:

“ I’ve gotten 6 memes already from this video already.”

Omalicha:

“my crush is so mature in every aspect of his life now why do i feel like he's being strict I'm glad u're successful.”

Source: Legit.ng