Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy has blown hot over an old photo of him without beards circulating on foreign media

The Grammy-winning musician took to his Instagram stories to react after netizens laughed at his old photo

Interestingly, Burna managed to also drag Nigerian media houses while lambasting foreign news sites

Top Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has expressed his dissatisfaction with foreign news sites over their recent report about him.

Not long ago, an old photo of Burna Boy without his signature beards made the rounds on the international scene with many foreign audiences poking fun at his looks in the picture.

Burna Boy drags foreign blogs. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning musician was less than pleased about this development and he took to his Instagram stories to respond.

In a now-deleted post, the Nigerian star heavily blasted The Shade Room and other foreign media platforms. According to Burna, he shaved his beards in 2021 and the photo circulating was not a recent one.

Not stopping there, he added that despite all the great achievements he had been making in his music career, international blogs only cared about the person he was sleeping with and other inconsequential matters.

Burna Boy apologises to Nigerian blogs

Also in the online rant, Burna used the opportunity to throw jabs at Nigerian blogs. According to the singer, he used to think they were the only stupid news sites not knowing that they took pointers from their foreign counterparts.

See a screenshot of Burna’s rant below:

Reactions as Burna slams international blogs

Burna Boy’s heated post directed at foreign blogs as well as his jabs at Nigerian news sites sparked interesting comments online. Read some of them below:

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“Naija blogs dey dia dey, stray bullhet touch them! Justice for us .”

Honeymix_mix:

“He likes to shade his colleagues but when it’s directed at him he takes offense. He should be able to take what he dishes out.”

Charmingcharjoe:

“Please he should stick to the beards, he looks like speed Darlington without them.”

_m.a.r.h.o:

“If you go low, Burna boy will go lower .”

c.h.e.f__g:

“Match them my Odogwu! Where is that your big shoe? Use it to match their faces!”

asipita0620:

“Y’all gat my fav looking like miss netta .”

realujunwamandy_:

“Ah.. forget oh beards dey make men fine o..”

mo__andra:

“Naija blogs still collect .”

chilesleedouglas:

“This guy is always on attack mode. I no understand.”

themanlikeicey:

“This one is always attacking .”

