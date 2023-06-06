Veteran Nollywood actors, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme aka Aki and Pawpaw, recently went to Hollywood

One of the movie stars took to his official Instagram page to share the news with fans as she posted photos from the trip

A number of fans were pleased to see the Nigerian veterans go international as they reacted to their photos

Much loved Nigerian comic actors, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, popularly known as Aki and Pawpaw, have now made headlines after going to Hollywood.

The veteran Nollywood stars recently took the trip abroad and Chinedu Ikedieze posted photos of it on his official Instagram page.

In the photos, Aki and Pawpaw were seen in Hollywood with other celebrities including Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson.

Photos as Aki and Pawpaw go to Hollywood. Photos: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption of the photos, Aki explained that they were at the Laugh Factory Comedy Club in Hollywood. He wrote:

“About last night at the Laugh Factory Comedy Club, Hollywood with @michaelblackson.”

See the photos below:

Netizens react as Aki and Pawpaw go to Hollywood

Shortly after photos from Aki and Pawpaw’s visit to Hollywood was posted online, a number of fans and celebrity colleagues took to their comment section to react. Read what they had to say below:

charlesinojie:

“Squad”

just_nekky:

“Pawpaw face again good for meme.”

the_bank_28:

“My childhood mentor ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Nostar_designs:

“Big love from Kenya. I would love to work with you guys ”

Twinzzyofficial:

“The big boss them ❤️❤️”

iamdx2:

“You are global now”

martinsadejo:

“More blessings boss ”

brightschibuzor:

“Boss, odogwu, the chief, the King. Only one FADA!! ❤️”

the_bank_28:

“I love you both equally ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

