Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji’s health has once again become a topic of discussion on social media

Just recently, AGN president Emeka Rollas updated Nigerians on the well-being of the movie star amid death rumours

Many Nollywood stars and fans reacted after Emeka Rollas cleared the air on Zack Orji’s state of health

The president of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas has updated Nigerians about veteran actor Zack Orji.

Recall that the movie star had been in the news about his health after it was reported that he had slumped and was in a critical condition.

AGN president Emeka Rollas speaks on Zack Orji rumours. Photos: realzackorji

Source: Instagram

Just recently, rumours started to make the rounds that Zack Orji had died and the AGN president took to social media to clear the air.

On his official Instagram page, Emeka Rollas debunked claims of the actor’s demise while warning netizens to be careful of believing fake news.

In his words:

“Mr Zack Orji is alive Please ignore mischief makers who enjoy circulating fake news. This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Emeka Rollas reacts to Zack Orji rumours

After the AGN president cleared the air about Zack Orji’s situation, a number of netizens including Nollywood stars took to his comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

sunnythom_official:

“Thanks a lot for the update sir. I don’t know why some people prefer to disseminate unconfirmed information. May he not die. Wish him a quick recovery.”

apamanolly:

“What do people gain in doing this rubbish?”

throwbacknaijatvv':

“Good to know, the news is all over Facebook.”

timmykmacnicol:

“Yes uncle Zack is alive.”

Iamginny_gold:

“Thank God. I wonder why people like circulating fake news without verification, immediately I saw it on Facebook I had to quickly rush to ur page to confirm.”

primerose_bakee:

“Ooh thank u Jesus you'll live to testify the goodness of the Lord in ur life .”

successful_chi:

“Thank God he is alive.”

Nigerians remember old days when Zack Orji trended

Legit.ng had reported that Orji and his colleague Liz Benson became a subject for hot topics some time ago.

People started talking about the actors after Orji declared his support for the APC presidential candidate before the 2023 election.

Many claimed the actor's greedy behaviour was the reason Benson poisoned him in most of his old movies. He was taunted for throwing his weight behind the ruling party and many blamed Liz Benson for not dealing with him in real life.

Source: Legit.ng