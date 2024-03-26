Seun Kuti, in a trending video, reacted to VeryDarkMan's arrest as he appealed to actress Tonto Dikeh

The Afrobeats singer, in a video, said he thought Bobrisky was behind VeryDarkMan's arrest, only to find out it was Tonto Dikeh

Seun Kuti's video comes after VeryDarkMan spent more than 72 hours in police detention amid calls for his release

Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has joined Nigerian netizens in reacting to the arrest of popular activist and social media influencer Martin Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) arrest.

Recall that VDM was said to have been arrested on charges of cyberbullying.

Seun Kuti confirms Tonto Dikeh behind VDM's arrest

Seun, who joined the 'free Verydarkman' acknowledged there were things the activist says that didn't go down well with him as he pleaded with Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh to free him.

According to Seun, detaining VDM violated his right to free expression.

In a video, the singer shared how he thought Bobrisky locked up VDM, only to discover that Tonto was behind the detention.

"I swear down I believe say na Bobrisky call Police, when the lawyer told me Tonto Dikeh, I couldn't believe it, I would have reached out to Bobrisky if he was the one, brother to sister," he said.

Watch video of Seun Kuti speaking about VeryDarkMan's arrest

VDM was arrested amid his drama with actress Nkechi Blessing and crossdresser Bobrisky.

Netizens react as Seun Kuti calls for VDM's release

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

king__isi

"Go to the station and stop bothering us with videos."

talktomeniceorkeepshut:

"As a man, rule number one , no de too talk! E get why."

fun_funsses:

"Una go explain tire. Make werey stay there as long as possible. Let him also learn the hard way. Today is just Monday by the end of the week dem fit release am shikena."

champ_ion_____:

"Oga Seun lie lie nothing will happen to anyone that wants vdm in prison.. Cho Cho Cho he too talk rubb!!sh for mouth.. things he knows nothing about!! Let him stay there more.."

l.tobiloba:

"I’ll never support Tonto’s political career. She hasn’t become an active politician and she’s already oppressing a civilian?"

Samklef warns Davido over VDM

In reaction to the activist's alleged arrest, Samklef issued a warning to music star Davido.

Samklef vowed to drag the DMW label boss 'like generator' should he interfere in the case by trying to secure VDM's release.

"Davido should better take this friendly advice very serious," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng