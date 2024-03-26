Verydarkman's lawyer has given an update about the bail conditions he was given before he can be granted bail

He said they asked for stringent conditions which the activist has met and he should be released on Tuesday

He also named Tonto Dike, Samklef, and Iybo Ojo as the people behind his arrest and added that they wrote multi-petitions against him

Counsel of Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has said that his client has met all the stringent bail conditions given to him.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman was arrested by Tonto Dikeh for defamation and allegation of saying she co-runs anonymous blog, Gistlover.

In a video sighted on social media, the lawyer said that three people were behind TikToker's arrest as they had written petitions to several authorites..

He alleged that Tonto Dikeh, Samklef, and Iyabo Ojo are the people behind it and they were pained by the fact that they lost the last time.

Lawyer speaks about Verydarkman's bail condition. Photo credit @veerydarkblacman/@tontolet/@samklef

Source: Instagram

Lawyer says they asked for top officers

In the video, the lawyer noted that the conditions to bail the activist were very stringent. He explained that they asked for 2 top government officers and his family was able to provide them. However, he was not released as they said the overall boss was not available to sign.

Another blog reported that they also asked for a businessman who has property in Abuja. The person must submit his International passport for one year and N200 million.

Lawyer thanks fans of VDM

The lawyer also said the activist who linked up with Davido in London was grateful for the support he has received since his case started. He said that protest was allowed both online and physically if they wouldn't him get bail.

He also said that they would follow due process in the case.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what the lawyer of VDM's said. Here are some of the comments below:

@mrtalkcomedian1:

"Kilode."

@lawlarr_:

"Siri please play me soro soro by Ameenat Ajao."

@call_mhe_tamz_:

"I thought he was supposed to come out today and be famous."

@segun.adegoke:

"He accused the police and Senators of sleeping with Bobrisky. He went too far."

@miranda_ojong:

"Did blessing CEO kill person, u all asking if e kil person. There is always a learning period in any man's life, now is his moment to learn."

@fab_jay11:

"Somebody shout listen and interpret abeg. VDM and him people too like talkng."

@adore.anniie:

"This is his defense lawyer? No wonder them never release am."

@hairbychybrand:

"In their delusional minds he is an activist whereas in reality he is a bully, oppressor, once he sees any comment from a celebrity anywhere disagreeing with his opinion on things, he gets mad and starts threatening and dragging any brand the person works for. This guy continuously bullied and defamed tonto, iyabo and her daughter openly, and even dragged Paulo that never did anything to him into, and non of you could tell him the truth!!?? He is an oppressor not an activist period!:"

@joycerapheal_:

"Hero kwa….he should respect himself and lay low when he comes out."

@s.y.n.t.h.y.a:

"Both lawyer and client na talk talk. Shalaye po. People wey do am never talk one thing but lawyer don talk here and there it is well."

Samklef warns Davido

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Samklef had issued a stern warning to Davido to stay off Verydarkman's case.

He noted that the singer should be ready to bear the consequences if he should disobey him.

Samklef promised to drag the singer like a generator when he involves himself in the case.

Source: Legit.ng