Yul Edochie has dished out advice to his fans on social media as he also shared one of his principles with them

According to him, nobody owes anyone anything and the only money they are entitled to is the one they have worked for

He noted that he doesn't encourage laziness which is why he has always preached against noted that people should hustle hard

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared some wisdom nuggets with his fans in a post he made. The controversial personality said that nobody owes people anything. He added that the only money people are entitled to is their hard-earned cash.

The polygamist warned that people cannot sit in their homes and tell others how to spend their money.

According to him, he preaches about help all the time but that does not mean he supports laziness.

Yul Edochie shares nuggets on hard work. Photo credit @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Actor Edochie advised people to get up and hustle hard.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

This is not the first time that Edochie will be dishing out advice to his followers.

He once said that no one was on earth to enjoy but to experience it. He told his fans then to endure all they were going through.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the quote posted by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@lindahugocci:

"If only Judy Austin had the mindset to hustle, maybe she wouldn't have had affair with someone's husband to get her fame, just my simple thought , no offense."

@ibrozadzed:

"Tell that to your downfall, your Over sized liability juju Obasi babymama to 3 different men to go build with you from the scratch and stop eyeing queen May's mansion and wealth coz those children she had with multiple men will never smell that mansion."

@larry.derek_.23:

"I watch obasi interview he said the reason Judy gave to him that she can longer stay in the marriage is that she’s too beautiful for him, beauty without brain, what have you use it to achieve."

@bestyme:

"Rest in Jesus name Amen..Shalom in the highest."

@maple_beaut:

"This is a sincere advice… send that woman you’re living with to school, no matter her age she lacks confidence in speaking in public and always displaying a stage fright. Nobody is dragging you with her oh, but do well to teach her to work on her confidence! She’s exhibiting illiteracy and it’s worrisome."

@browneve08:

"Very true but that counsel should be for you and your husband Mrs Obasi. Yulsless pls go for deliverance. Juju don kpai your vision. See how loow you don drop levelz. Mtchettwww."

@mbali_mumbo:

"One thing i know about you you are not lazy Mr Edochie. Monday, you are a dancer. Tuesday, you are a skit maker. Wednesday, u repeating ur old videos. Thursday, you are a house Agent. Friday, you wearing Tinubu attire and promising he will save Nigeria. Saturday, you are acting a movie that never come out. Sunday, you are a Pastor. Really you are never ever lazy."

@thearrellgurl:

"Tell Judy that one ! May no owe her masion or anything that come with it."

@robe.rtson6314:

"Not everyone was born to hustle like a slave . Some people were born to partner with God hence working smart not hard."

@veeoye:

"Fact, queen may pls enjoy your self."

Yul Edochie advices on marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had given his two cents to his fans on marriage. According to him, they should cut their clothes according to their clothes.

He stressed that the most important aspect of marriage is how to run the family smoothly and not show off during the journey.

His comments about marriage and weddings sparked massive reactions from many.

Source: Legit.ng