Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky recently threw shade at Instagram influencer Papaya Ex

It is no longer news that the two public figures are sworn enemies and Bobrisky wasted no time in laughing at Papaya’s outfit to a recently help movie premiere

Bob’s online shade at Papaya drew a series of interesting reactions from some of the crossdresser’s followers

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has wasted no time in bashing his enemy, Abike Raheem Halima aka Papaya Ex, on social media.

Recall that Bobrisky recently attended actress Eniola Ajao’s Ajakaju movie premiere and even won the best-dressed female celebrity award.

One of the celebrities who was also present at the occasion was Bob’s rival, Papaya Ex. Papaya’s Medusa-inspired outfit soon became an object of mockery for the crossdresser who taunted her on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos flaunted his N1 million cheque after winning the best dressed female celeb award and he also used the opportunity to bash Papaya’s outfit.

Bob started by celebrating his big win while noting that it made many people jealous and angry. Not stopping there, the crossdresser added that he was not like some people’s favourites who decided to carry the whole of Nigeria’s problems on her head.

“Guys can your favourite ever? I know many people are angry right now, you guys are jealous I won the bebest-dressedemale! I no resemble your favourite wey carry the whole Nigeria problem for head, wey carry apoti, you know what apoti is? Stool! I no be that person please. We dress very classy, we represent, we do what these babes cannot do and I came home with the money. People dey jealous, dem dey eye me!”

Reactions as Bobrisky shades Papaya

Bobrisky’s comment about Papaya’s outfit at the Ajakaju movie premiere was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Jully__mk7:

“Let’s be honest, Bob actually k!lled the theme of the event.”

richmondtram:

“I just knew she was going to diss papaya .”

Oluwabunmyy:

“You mean papaya?”

Yes_iamkingcardib:

“U use outfit that worth almost 5m to win 1mwonderful.”

_shuga1:

“I see your favorite for there, your favorite, I see am. ”

iamchigozie_official:

“When I say Oshey you say what.”

Only_1_bim:

“Papaya de on her own ooo Bob u don start.”

__jenyosola:

“I don knw say papaya go collect .”

berry_gold_82:

“Nawa stray bullet go reach papaya for were she seat jejely ooo ”

marisskincare.ng:

“Stray bullet don meet big paps o chai.”

Dayo Amusa reacts to Bobrisky's win

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Amusa had expressed her displeasure about Bobrisky winning the best dressed at her colleague's movie premiere.

She slammed everyone who was involved in crowning the crossdresser.

The actress claimed that it was disrespectful to all women who were at the event.

