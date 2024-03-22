Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy has addressed the questions about him not doing giveaways for fans

The Grammy-winning musician was on an Instagram live session when he shared his thoughts on the matter

Many netizens had mixed reactions about Burna Boy’s reasons for not doing giveaways online

Top Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has caused a massive buzz over his take on social media giveaways.

The Last Last crooner was on an Instagram live session when one of his numerous fans asked him to do a giveaway.

Burna Boy refuses to do online giveaway, shares reason. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

To that, Burna shared that he doesn’t believe in doing giveaways online and also explained the reason behind his belief.

According to the Grammy-winning musician, he prefers to do giveaways to the places that it matters. Not stopping there, he added that the real people who need his help are not on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

“Me I no dey follow una do Instagram giveaway o, I do giveaway to places that it really matters, to people that really need it and most of them are not on the internet, some of them no even know wetin be Instagram.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy refuses to do giveaway

Burna Boy’s reaction after a fan asked him to do an online giveaway raised mixed feelings from netizens. A number of them called him stingy while others applauded his reason.

Read some of their comments below:

official_kenny111:

“Ebun Na those people Dey stream your songs ??? It’s giving akagum vibes .”

Geee0319:

“That’s why he’s not winning on social media but he is winning in real life .”

joy_trizzy05:

“Fact people that truly needs help can't afford data jare make we no lie .”

Finest_kida:

“Buh it’s the people on internet that stream your songs”

Fortunista_by_ivy:

“You go explain explain explain taya .”

Call_me_mandy0001:

“CEO stingy men association don drop quote because people Wey Dey really stream ur music Shey no be internet them Dey , once them blow them no go send internet but na internet be ur source of income well I will have my own money in Jesus name.”

eboy_nizzy:

“So people who supports ur art dat are on internet does not deserve give away...I don't like this guy mentality.”

Itz_eberegal:

“Stingy person na stingy person .”

Symplyhon_:

“Burna is so chilled and a great giver even more than your fav lol, Burna owes and funds a very big food bank for widows and less privileged in port harcourt. It’s funny how the media tried so hard to make many people dislike him lol. Burna is one very real an non pretentious Person. He No send anybody papa, he’s just a happy person and living life. I love the fact that he’s outstanding and not like every others you can’t pressure him to do something like y’all do to your clout chasing fav.”

iamelastick:

“For person way talk say you go explain tire no evidence.. You come dye explain back to back .”

asap_cashie:

“Davido just Dey pressure all of una .”

Aniblinkzbeads:

“He has rebuilt the home for the disabled in Port Harcourt. He is doing well.”

Burna Boy renovates orphanage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy caught the attention of his countrymen following his recent largesse.

Reports reaching to Legit.ng revealed that the Grammy Award-winning singer renovated an orphanage, “Cheshire Home,” in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

The City Boy hitmaker fully funded the project, and The Reach NG implemented it.

Source: Legit.ng