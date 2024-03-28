Portable Zazu has leaked his private chat with actress Eniola Ajao as he advised her following the backlash that trailed Bobrisky award at her movie premiere

A screenshot from the private chat saw Eniola Ajao tendering an apology to the Zazu singer while begging him for assistance

This comes after Portable repeatedly voiced out his displeasure after Bobrisky won an award in a category meant for women

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has leaked his private conversation with Yoruba actress Eniola Ajao amid the backlash that trailed her movie premiere.

Recall that Eniola and Femi Adebayo came under fire after presenting a best-dressed award in the women's category to crossdresser Bobrisky.

Portable Zazu advises Eniola to tender a public apology. Credit: @eniolaajao @portablebaeby @bobrisky222

This move, which was in a bid to promote her new movie Ajakaju, however, didn't go well with many, including Portable, who repeatedly dragged Bobrisky by going as far as dropping a diss track.

Portable advises Eniola Ajao

In the leaked chat, which included voice notes, Portable, who expressed his disappointment at Eniola and Femi Adebayo, urged the actress to apologise to the public.

According to the singer, Eniola took the wrong step in promoting her movie. He added that Bobrisky was not a hero but a horror.

He, however, assured the actress of his support.

See Portable's post below:

Reactions as Portable leaks chat

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

rotimi_stephen:

"You go dey keep secret with Portable."

murraykurves_secrets:

"I felt like crying listening to eniola Ajao explanation."

hennabytara:

"If portable no post this one how we wan take know sey producer sef beg am Portable alasiri eda."

_josephmomodu:

"She sha don apologize."

talentedboii_mubankzy:

"I felt like crying while listening to @eniola_ajao vn and I pray God will make this project blow more than her expectations."

rok_hennas:

"Whatever you tell Portable baby, just know it’s an OPEN SECRET."

Bobrisky says he is part of the sisterhood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky addressed the tense air following his ‘Best Dressed Female ’ award.

Amid the ongoing saga, Bob seemed unperturbed and came forward to address women and all those against his personality.

“See, you guys have no choice; you have to accept me. I am part of the sisterhood," he said.

