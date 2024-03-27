Dayo Amusa has expressed disappointment at colleague Femi Adebayo for thinking his success in the movie industry was a problem for her

The actress who said she thought Femi Adebayo had a high intelligence quotient referred to him as a duck

This comes after the Jagun Jagun movie star clapped back at Dayo Amusa following her exchange with his wife

It appears that whatever bond existed between Nollywood stars Dayo Amusa and Femi Adebayo may have ended following their series of online exchanges over Bobrisky's best-dressed award.

Amid the exchange, Femi, previously listed among the celebrities with no dramas online, clapped back at Dayo, insinuating she was envious of his success in the movie industry.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun bagged eight nominations on the AMVCA recently released list.

Dayo Amusa replies Femi Adebayo

The actress, who recently cursed Jigan Baba Oja, shared how disappointed she was in her colleague.

According to Dayo, Femi's thinking was shallow for him to think his success was her problem.

Speaking in Yoruba language, the actress referred to Femi as a duck.

‘I am disappointed at you Femi. For you to think that your success is a problem to me, your thinking is so shallow. You are thinking like a duck. I am never sad at anybody’s success. Ode ni e Femi. I thought your IQ was high," Dayo said.

Reactions as Dayo Amusa replies Femi Adebayo

Read the comments below:

dove.t.photography:

"I love Dayo more. So mature with her responses. Na Femi wife add to it."

realwura:

"You go explain tire."

seunnues:

"I so much love this lady. She is well mannered and organized. U gat my support all the day... Kudos."

queengbem:

"Is obvious this girl that femi called friend as been envious to him from day one"

olajumoke2302:

"That Bro Femis clap back is for woman it's not suppose to be from a man of his calibre."

Kemity drags colleague Bobrisky's award

In another entertainment news via Legit.ng, Kemity waded into the viral topic of the crossdresser winning the best-dressed female celebrity award.

Kemity accused her colleagues of enabling Bobrisky only to complain about him winning in a category meant for them.

She recalled how Bobrisky had always attended their parties dressed up like a woman, and they never complained about it.

