A dance video of popular social media critic Daniel Regha doing a trending TikTok challenge has sparked massive reactions online

Daniel Regha, who is famous for constantly slamming, criticising and calling celebrities and public figures out on social media, recently got a taste of his own medicine

In the viral clip, Regha showed off his Tshawala Bam dance steps while standing in a bushy environment, and it opened a floodgate of reactions

Nigerian social media critic Daniel Regha recently trended after a clip of himself doing the TikTok Tshwala Bam dance challenge went viral.

Over the last few days, the South Africa dance challenge, Tshwala Bam, has been trending on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Netizens stormed Daniel Regha's social media page after a clip of him doing the "Tshwala Bam" dance went viral.

Source: Instagram

Controversial social media personality Daniel Regha recently decided to jump on it, and he shared a video of himself doing the dance challenge, which got people talking.

The viral clip has stirred a floodgate of criticisms from netizens, who have many questions about why Daniel chose to do the video inside a bush.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens slam Daniel Regha's skinny legs

The clip sparked massive reactions on Twitter, with many netizens pointing out how skinny Regha's legs look.

Some even observed a slight deformity in his toes.

Daniel got bashed so much because of his previous criticisms of many other celebrities and public figures like Davido, Apostle Suleman, Whitemoney, OGB recent and many others.

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng, which the video stirred online:

@abazwhyllzz:

"Daniel Regha your above dance moves is shallow;that is not how to dance,you are just moving your body the same way an earthworm moves whenever salt is sprinkled on its body."

@TheMahleek:

"Na why your matter no dey ever surprise me, person wey dey dance for evil forest, how dem no go possess am?"

@_VALKlNG:

"This Werey go dey dance for evil forest sha."

@GucciStarboi:

"Jesus why are all Nigerian aliens now jumping into this trend, ehn aliens?"

@olabisof_lag23:

"See as ur leg be."

@asemasa_:

"When I started watching I thought you needed money for surgery until I heard the song."

@EmaazDr

"Why u dey disgrace yourself like this. See his mosquito legs."

@Joshua_Ubeku:

"Why am I finding it difficult to say what I want to say?"

@FaruqBashar:

"Make Bandits jam you for there."

@Nwafresh:

"So nobody hold Oraimo cord near you there?"

@symplyDAPO:

"Of all places to dance, you choose the evil forest of Nnewi South."

@__Somto_:

"E no go better for who pour salt inside your bathing water."

Source: Legit.ng