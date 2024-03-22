A Nigerian man selling fluted pumpkin leaves has gone viral on social media, and people are comparing him to Moses Bliss

The young man who is skilled in cutting the fluted pumpkin leaves was seen in a market where he was hustling

Many people appreciated his hustle and went to the comment section to wish him well in his business

A Nigerian man has gone viral because of his fast skills in cutting fluted pumpkin leaves.

The man who sells the pumpkin leaves, popularly called ugu was spotted in a market hustling hard.

His skills in cutting the leaves made people to admire him. Photo credit: TikTok/@muchmuch001.

His skills with the sharp knife attracted the attention of many of his followers after he posted a video on TikTok.

Some of his followers even compared him to gospel singer, Moses Bliss, who was once seen cutting ugo at a market.

Many ladies in the comment section also fell for the young man with many of them admiring his kitchen skills and his handsomeness. The video was shared by @muchmuch001.

Reactions to video of skill ugu seller

@esthercheche said:

"That's how Moses Bliss started at Mpape Market Abuja."

@Margret Mmesoma said:

"Small vegetable wey we dey cut in peace, e reach your turn you add am juju."

@COCO said:

"As a woman, I still struggle to cut vegetables. I’m embarrassed right now."

@coach soma asked:

"Do you deliver nationwide? I want you to deliver 50 bags to UK."

@Uche Christian said:

"See waterleaf wey I wan buy, you don turn am to rose flower dey put am love portion."

@Jenny Quan said:

"Abeg which market be this abeg I won buy waterleaf?"

@SATOSHI NAKAMOTO said:

"Watch your hand. Likes and comment no fit heal your hand o."

@funke remarked:

"Fine boy I like you."

@31OFFICIAL_MATCH_prince said:

"My sister is single in case if you interested."

Lady shows how she plants her fluted pumpkin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a hardworking Nigerian lady who practices soilless farming came online to show people how she does it.

The lady, farmer Shulamite was spotted with a small container which had fluted pumpkin growing in it.

She explained that one does not need to be a landlord or a land owner before becoming a farmer.

