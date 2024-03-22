“When God Protects U, Protect Ursef Too”: Portable Takes DJ Brooke to Herbalist Shop, Fans React
- Controversial Streetpop artist Portable has sparked massive reaction on social media as more excerpts from his interview with DJ Brooke continue to drop online
- In one of the videos making the rounds, the singer was seen taking DJ Brooke on a tour around his vicinity
- One of the highlights of the tour was the moment Portable took DJ Brooke to a herbalist shop and revealed how they help him steer away from evil
During an interview, Nigerian Street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola recently shared how deeply rooted he is in traditional medicine and faith.
Over the last few hours, clips of "A Day With Portable", directed by British journalist DJ Brooke Bailey, have been trending across social media platforms.
In one of the viral clips, Portable Zazu introduced DJ Brooke to a herbalist and a herb seller.
During the introduction, he revealed the woman's name and how he and many other people usually visit her shop to buy local herbs and voodoo.
Portable talks about using black soap
While telling DJ Brook who the woman is and what she does, Portable revealed that he had bought different spiritual soaps from her.
He noted that several times, he has done rituals for mercies, blessings and the grace of the lord to follow him.
This excerpt dropped online hours after the video of him and DJ Brooke visiting the secondary school he attended when he was younger.
Watch the hilarious video here:
Reactions trail Portable's video
Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's video:
@thegreatdal:
"Portable too sweet and he’s kind of person you can be friends with too cos."
@boy____top_:
"Awon nkan Ogun owo."
@dreal_ng:
"Portable fit implicate person."
@fundz0727:
"Dis guy na from January to December e dey trend he really understand the social media game wella."
@shaky_shaky_dollar:
"Portable omo werey."
@sunnysantos_ag:
"Real niggur omo lile."
@horladips2706:
"The werey said, Ose Anu."
Portable slams Seyi Vibez over recent feat
Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable called out Seyi Vibez after the latter took to his social media page to flaunt his two billion streaming plaque.
Seyi has taken to social media to celebrate his songs, gathering over two billion streams worldwide across multiple platforms.
The singer's colleague Portable reacted to the feat, insinuating that the achievement wasn't genuine.
