Popular social media critic Daniel Regha has reacted heatedly to the news making the rounds on Big Brother Naija Whitemoney.

Few weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Whitemoney, in an interview on Nedu Wazobia’s Podcast, revealed that he needs N650 million to start a working restaurant.

This, he claims, is why he doesn’t operate a restaurant since he can’t do it alone.

When asked why he can’t ask his supporters for aid, Whitemoney questioned which fans could generate so much money.

Daniel Regha took to social media to criticise the reality TV star for making such an assertion.

The controversial influencer asked if Whitemoney was planning to offer his customers ancestral rice in his restaurant.

Not stopping there, Daniel noted that the BBNaija season 6 winner could raise the money he wanted if he was serious about it; all he had to do was sell the Maybach and G-Waggon in his garage.

"Whitemoney said he needs "N650m" to open a working restaurant; to sell ancestral jollof rice or what? That aside, so he can’t raise money to start his restaurant, but he reportedly spent millions to purchase a Maybach and a G-Waggon that he doesn’t need. Let him sell the cars."

Internet users react to Daniel Regha’s pot against Whitemoney

@DenaroFreeBets:

"Sometimes you dey make sense and some other times you dey gba wella."

@mzlizzybet:

"On this one I agree . But e no concern you say e dey buy cars."

@Sirenioace:

"The ancestral jollof won’t taste bad ."

@SelomSarl:

"650m to open what ? be like say this money Dey where he Dey."

@KollinsKendi:

"Just shut up! If you no get knowledge about something just shut up! Abeg!"

