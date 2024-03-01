Marie Wiseborn, the wife of gospel singer Moses Bliss, tickled the hearts of many with a special moment she had during her wedding

A captivating video saw the newlywed wife showing off her dancing skills amid family and friends who came to celebrate her big day

Netizens quickly spotted that the first 12 seconds of the video captured the similar dance steps she used in the viral clip that first attracted Moses to her

More video from Nigerian singer Moses Bliss' wedding saw when his newlywed wife, Marie Wiseborn dished out some impressive dance steps.

The sensational clip saw the elegant woman of God ecstatic about her big day as she passed her jy through her dobby movements.

Moses Bliss’ Wife shows off signature dances steps. Credit: @bellanaijaweddings, @mosesbliss

However, what caught the attention of many was that the first 12 seconds of the clip showed off the signature dance steps she used in one of her videos, which attracted the musician to her Instagram DM.

Legit.ng previously reported that hours after the lyrical evangelist announced his engagement, he revealed that he met his wife on Instagram after she shared a video of herself dancing to one of his hits, "Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus"

Reactions trail Moes Bliss's wife's dance steps

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

winamsel:

"Na the dance wey finish Moses be the first 12secs."

gothicbarbiey:

"Since that aunty said who natural hair help . God said hold on!!"

faddtayo:

"Thank you the Bliss family for making God look sooooooooooo good in the face of the entire world. God bless you. It pays to follow Jesus. To those wishing for same to happen to them, my advice, seek first d kingdom and all wud be added.. thanks @bellanaijaweddings for the real-time footage."

_beauttt_:

"12 secs Dance that attracted the Abido Shaker in Min Moses."

callisfieldproperties:

"The first 12 seconds was her dance video she tagged Moses Bliss."

solutionislandevents:

"First 12 secs was our song & victory dance that lead us to we are witnessing today."

enniebellz:

"The attraction juju dance."

Moses Bliss and groomsmen cry at his wedding

Moments from the gospel singer's traditional wedding have continued to flood the internet.

One event that left a significant impression on the minds of netizens was when Marie's father was saying his parting words to his daughter amid the musician and his groomsmen.

A little shift from father-daughter time showed how Moses Bliss and his groomsmen had tears in their eyes as they witnessed the moment.

