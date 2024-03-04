Nigerian actress Chisom Steve and her military lover, Ogbonnaya Ikenna, had a fabulous time concluding their martial rites

Nollywood stars graced the notable event in style and glamour as they joined to celebrate their junior colleagues' day

Videos from military-themed occasion entertain fans and netizens as they dish out their goodwill messages

Nigerian actress Chisom Steve and her military lover, Ogbonnaya Ikenna Daniel, also known as Iyke, celebrated their holy matrimony in opulent style.

The young star's big day took place on Saturday, February 2, in Lagos state and was a spectacle for guests who attended the wedding.

Pictures from Chisom Steve's military wedding. Credit: @chisom_steve

Top Nollywood celebrities attended the army-themed, flashy white wedding ceremony to show their support.

The few movie stars spotted at the gorgeous event were Destiny Etiko, Chacha Eke, and Ruby Ojiakor.

Reactions trail Chisom Steve's military wedding

iam_therealriri:

"I came to your wedding but ran away immediately I saw soldiers everywhere I cannot come and be explaining myself congratulations."

abidoshaker_:

"This video sweet me especially that part that they said use this sword and protect your darling wife …….. I for join military oooo."

ladyq_crochet:

"A very mature and calm wedding ❤️ congratulations."

rejoice_iwueze:

"So beautiful to behold. Congratulations my baby girl. Your home is blessed."

__mrs__k_:

“To protect your darling wife” I love military weddings ..congratulations som."

naomiholy:

"Beautiful, congratulations,love is indeed A beautiful thing."

judepurity6:

"So beautiful ❤️ and sweet I cannot believe I watched it more than 5 times but wait ooo was it in pH it was celebrated?"

