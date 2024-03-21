A lady has taken to social media to announce seeing her father again after 10 years of being apart

Their reunion was a shocking and weird one as she was driving when she recognised him walking on the road

While her dad's behaviour amused many people, others expressed how sorry they were for her over the incident

After 10 years of being apart, a lady reunited with her father in a shocking manner.

@sixwordswithsj was driving when she spotted a man on the road who looked like her dad whom she hadn't seen in years.

She had not seen her father in 10 years. Photo Credit: @sixwordswithsj

When @sixwordswithsj stopped her car, the man came closer and she discovered he is actually her father.

"Oh! Hey!" her dad exclaimed as he bent his head to see the driver and tried to get into her car to which she declined.

The video has amassed over three million views on TikTok as people shared their thoughts on the incident.

In a similar incident, a lady shed tears as she reunited with her father after over 24 years.

Watch the video below:

@sixwordswithsj's video stirred mixed reactions

honey said:

"Keep the story… I just know this hurt."

papasparkles said:

"He looks like my nieces dad that's been missing for just about 10 years now .

"Girl you might got a sister."

raeesuavee said:

"And had the audacity to think he was getting in the car."

Jai said:

"The “no hell nah” took me out I’m sorry."

RSO REGG said:

"Y’all laughing but it’s clear this is a tough situation. I’m praying for your dad and you to find peace with each other."

Bmorelikety4 said:

"He talking about “hey” like y’all just seen each other."

iluvvurbaee said:

"Everyone laughing but this is genuinely so sad I can feel that pain irl I’m so sorry."

Luis said:

"He talkin bout some "heyyy" as if he saw yall the other day."

Lady reunites with dad after 18 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had reunited with her father after 18 years.

Bella and her father wept as they walked into each other's arms in a heartwarming reunion clip that went viral online.

While the reason for his absence wasn't disclosed, Bella said she searched for him everywhere and was glad to reunite with him finally. She said people mocked and tagged her as a fatherless child, as she vowed not to let him go this time. She penned an emotional post.

