A trader elicited emotional reactions online owing to how she did a 30-second shopping spree in a mall

The woman had closed her business for the day when an influencer approached her to play a shopping game with her

Internet users showered encomiums on the woman for picking only baby items, while some shared what they would've done differently

A video from a shopping challenge involving a trader as a participant has melted hearts online.

Influencer Asherkine met the woman with her baby on the street after she closed for the day and asked if she could participate in a 30-second shopping spree.

Latifat went for food items her baby needs.

Source: TikTok

She consented and followed Asherkine to the mall. Asherkine set his timer for 30 seconds and informed her he would pay for whatever she could fill in the cart under the time frame.

Without hesitation, the trader named Latifat went for baby food items, including cartons of noodles, a paint of custard and sachet cereals.

Everything she took totalled N69,840 and Asherkine paid.

In another shopping challenge, a man shocked people with his speed and the items he took.

Watch the video below:

People hailed Latifat, the trader

Michealtimz said:

"I like the fact that you helped her packed the malt b4 she start and she only went for what her bby needs God bless you my boss."

ay_fressh19 said:

"Brr I love you no cap keep helping people using a logical manner may God bless you brr."

ifabantyfreestyle said:

"After I observed everything wey she carry, I realized this woman really have her children in mind."

SINGLE MOSQUITO said:

"Mothers with a unique hrt in d whole entire process she was thinking of her baby."

@billing_xix said:

"If I don carry like 5 bags of rice nah u go drop me urself."

Datgalchocolate said:

"Asher already placed 2 packs of malts before she played sef❤️in love with this man’s doings."

BRÁÍÑŸ said:

"She’s a pure definition of” Even on a free table, eat what you can afford…Rich heart to think of her child ❤️God bless you richly bro."

Chioma le said:

"Mama nah mama all the items she picked were all children's food..In her mind my child won't go hungry God bless all moms."

