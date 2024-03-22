Top Nigerian singer Olamide’s recent interaction with his junior colleague, Omah Lay, has become a topic of discussion on social media

In a video making the rounds, the YBNL boss was spotted greeting the Soso crooner respectfully

The exchange between the two music stars raised a series of interesting comments from social media users

Popular Nigerian singer Olamide was recently spotted with his junior colleague Stanley Didia aka Omah Lay in public.

The YBNL boss’ meeting with the Soso crooner seemed like a regular meet-up between celebrities until Olamide proceeded to greet Omah Lay.

Omah Lay reacts as Olamide bows to greet him. Photos: @olamide, @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

In the clip which was posted on Twitter by @Jbrandy_YBNL and spotted by Legit.ng, Olamide shook hands with his junior colleague before bowing his head to show respect.

This move seemed to take Omah Lay aback and he also quickly bent his head for the YBNL boss to also show his respect.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See the short clip below:

Reactions as Olamide greets Omah Lay

The video of Olamide showing respect to Omah Lay with his greeting sparked a series of interesting comments online. While some netizens praised the YBNL boss and called him humble, others compared his talent to Omah Lay’s own.

Read some of what they had to say below:

otoboabraham7:

“Omah Lay big pass Olamide normally.”

adewalequdusoyegbade:

“He no go bend kEH, Omah lay gave him his highest streaming song.”

rexcruci:

“He's respecting the talent Omah lay possesses, it's not about being a senior colleague, kaka played before Messi, but if he sees Messi today he might bow to greet him, Omah lay isn't on most artistes level musically and they all know.”

rossyroyal__1:

“Olamide be like tuface, Very humble guy. I remember the first time we met he almost sleep for ground Na me stop am .”

xayib0y_zzz:

“Olamide once said: Respect Everybody, But Don’t Fear Anybody!!”

muyiwa_4532:

“Wise boy bend back quick .”

kukuboyy:

“That’s Baddo for you,he’s always bowing his head if he’s greeting people,humility at its peak.”

Smartjnrr_:

“Ola no be him mate! His just naturally respectful.”

stardomgys:

“Olamide is so humble , respectful and not dramatic unlike most of una fav ❤.”

mrspacelyy9:

“Respect is reciprocal!”

Wf_tunde_moore:

“God save Omah lay sai he beg head back.”

Officiallegend.e:

“Omo too humble.”

muyiwa_4532:

“Wise boy bend back quick .”

Burna Boy praises Olamide

Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, once expressed his admiration for renowned rapper Olamide and his senior colleague, 2baba Idibia.

The Grammy-winning singer, who just sold out a 20k capacity venue in Toronto, Canada, was seen in an old interview clip praising the Yahoo Boy No Laptop music executive for his input in the Nigerian music industry.

Burna Boy argued that the indigenous rapper had a similar indomitable attitude to exploring his creativity and wasn’t afraid to do whatever he wanted.

Source: Legit.ng