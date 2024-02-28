Renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy shared insights into some of the major players he appreciates in the industry

The Grammy Award winner was spotted in an old television interview speaking of his fondness for Olamide and 2baba

He pointed out the similarities he has with the indigenous rapper while acknowledging the African Queen hitmaker as a respected elder in the game

Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, once expressed his admiration for renowned rapper Olamide, his senior colleague, 2baba Idibia.

The Grammy-winning singer, who just sold out a 20k capacity in Toronto, Canada, was seen in an old interview clip praising the Yahoo Boy No Laptop music executive for his input in the Nigerian music industry.

Burna Boy hails Olamide and 2baba Credit: @olamide, @burnaboy, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Burna argued that the indigenous rapper has a similar indomitable attitude to exploring his creativity and isn’t afraid to do whatever he wants to do.

In the beginning part of the studio video, the I Told Them hitmaker acknowledged 2baba as one of his music legends.

Watch the old clip below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian hip-hop veteran Eedris Abdulkareem got into an nline heated moment.

The old-time artist first called out his junior colleague for claiming that no one paved the way for him in the industry.

Eedris also blasted the act of threatening his life, saying that pretending to have ultimate power is the height of tasteless comedy.

In another post by the music legend, he bragged about being able to recover from the donations fans gave him and stated that the same donations won't be able to save Burna's organs for reproduction.

Backlash as Burna Boy comes for Davido twice in 24 Hours

The Grammy award singer returned to X barely hours after taunting his colleague David Adeleke Davido, who he tagged as a joke.

Hours after Burna Boy's comment about Davido went viral, social media users, including a netizen identified as xquire147, slammed the City Boy crooner.

In a response to the tweet, the African Giant hitmaker described every claim made against him as lies. And called Davido an unprintable name.

Source: Legit.ng