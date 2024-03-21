A TikTok video showcasing a Nigerian lady’s victory in an arm wrestling match captured widespread attention

Despite her Egyptian competitor’s forceful and assertive tactics, the Nigerian remained composed

Her triumph was notable, but it was her serene demeanour during the intense contest that truly won over the audience

The Nigerian eventually won the game. Photo credit: @ade_empire1

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User8005194723325 said:

“The nija babe be like when u're done dancing u let me know.”

Tuwive wrote:

“Na tea spoon of Abito shaker they work like this o, imagine how 1cup of abito shaker go be.”

Star..light5262 commented:

“Abeg Hanty stay one place make dem win U in peace nah.”

Akande Festus Olubunmi also commented:

“Did you notice the Naijal I lady was resting on Abido shaker...and we never wan toUch amo.”

Chaz3lupin:

“Nigeria just dey carry d whole Africa dey catch cruise especially Ghana.”

Tima:

“This our niaja girl d hold the other girl like our mama d hold us when she want beat us.”

HoneyUnusual:

“If no be see finish tell me wetin indomie dey find where fufu dey&S8 and we never even tOUch abido shaker sef.”

HRM Queen S:

“We have many powers.... Sis is Using Buskabashi .. She never touch Gadukagandusa.”

Source: Legit.ng