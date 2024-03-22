Famous Nigerian boxer Israel Adesanya has transferred his wealth to the real estate business

A recent video saw the former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion reveal how far he has gone into the property development

Israel, however, noted that he was able to achieve all these with the guidance of his father, Oluwafemi Adesanya

Renowned Nigerian boxer Israel Adesanya has announced his venture into a Real Estate Business.

The celebrity sportsman shared a video of the property development kick-off and revealed it was a decision he made with the assistance of his father to invest his wealth.

The Last Stylebender, as he is fondly called, credited his father, Oluwafemi Adesanya, with the planning and development of the entire organisation.

The Adesanya family tree has strong roots and delicious fruits. We go chop life until the end of time, AMEN‼" He wrote.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Israel Adesanya’s real estate business

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lexxistalking:

"So dope. This is what generational wealth looks like ."

frmadig88_:

"Only certain people in this world have the joy of that kind of relationship between a father and a son. You’re a blessed man. Truly happy for you and your family. What I’d give for 5 more minutes with mine."

deb_ad3:

"“With me there as a father, he’s got no better person to look after him than myself” ❤️ Best dad ever."

king_diamond123:

"Omo Oba adesanya Naija boy wey get plenty sense we no Dey carry last ."

munyutu:

"Best investment decision and nothing beats having an African father to guide you."

thugnasty_ufc:

"God bless yall brother. if i ever rent from u i will pay on time. i dont want no problems."

diced_spicy_water_melon:

"Òmólùàbì may God continue to bless you! Outstanding, down to earth and a worthy Ambassador of Nigeria."

Drake cashes out as Israel Adesanya defeats Pereira

Canadian rap star, Drake, has become $N2.7 million (over N1.2b) richer after a fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Adesanya knocked out Pereira and proceeded to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship title to the delight of his fans and supporters.

Mirror reported that the rapper had initially placed a bet of $400k (over N186 million) on Adesanya to win by knockout and an additional $N500 (over N232 million) for him to win the fight.

