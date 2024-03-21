Omah Lay has caused another scene with a recent on-stage performance at his show in Berlin, Germany

The Soso crooner refused to pick a female fan to dance with on stage as he came with his dancers

Omah Lay's new steamy videos have, however, left fans talking as many criticised his action

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay, recently shut down Germany, where he thrilled fans with some on-stage performances.

However, Omah Lay has refused to put a stop to his raunchy moves on stage with ladies.

Omah Lay brings female dancer on stage in Germany. Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls that the Soso singer was criticised for leaving a man heartbroken after dancing with his girlfriend on stage in London.

Omah Lay refuses to pick a lady from the crowd in Germany

In a video, the singer refused to pick from his female fans this time, as he was seen asking one of them if she attended his show with her boyfriend.

He said:

"Are you with your boyfriend, I don't want trouble."

Watch the video below:

Omah Lay and a female dancer

To avoid the same controversies that trailed his show in London, Omah Lay was joined on stage in Germany by a female dancer as they served fans some steamy moves, stirring reactions among Nigerian netizens.

Watch video showing the moment a female dancer joined Omah Lay on stage in Germany

Below is another video of Omah Lay with the female dancer

Reactions as Omah Lay performs in Germany

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

dush_tizzy:

"If dem never break your leg,you no go learn."

phleksibu_:

"Na Depression cause am."

ngozika_1:

"Who be dis and wetin she wear sef."

wickedestdino:

"Dem don cut him ear go."

sugarbo.y01:

"Na to nack for stage remain."

best_datingtv_:

"Guy man forget lyrics immediately."

folabomiololade:

"He too get blocked ear, until dem knack am 2by2 for head."

alaga_bulu:

"No blame him oooo girls don show him pepper before it’s time for pay back."

Lady from Omah Lay show apologises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a lady who trended over her raunchy dance moves with Omah Lay finally addressed her behaviour.

She stated that her on-stage behaviour with Omah Lay was an honest mistake.

The lady, identified as Jessani, revealed she had apologised to her ex-boyfriend privately but thought it best to publicly apologise and address other things.

Source: Legit.ng