It was a romantic moment on social media as a recent video of Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and his wife, Temi Otedola, made the rounds.

Recall that Temi, the daughter of the prominent Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, marked her birthday on March 20.

Mr Eazi grabs wife's waist at her birthday dinner. Crdit: @temiotedola, @mreazi

The footage showed the lovebirds' private party moment in a club commemorating the special day.

Mr Eazi appeared to have kept his promise after he announced that he would spoil his woman on her day.

The viral video saw the billionaire heiress dancing to Ayra Starr's recent song Comma hit. She took a moment to sit on her husband's lap, who was eagerly enjoying her deliberate, enticing body movement.

The music executive didn't waste time expressing his ardour at that instant as he held on to the actress' ever-gorgeous petite waist. Doused in the night drift, Temi stood up to continue her dance.

See the clip below:

Netizens react to Temi Oteldoala’s birthday dinner

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@RMA_Aramis:

"They are both lucky to have each other"

@jahy_official:

"How is DJ Cuppy related to her? Cause the maths is not matching."

@stellawisdom1:

"I just love these two together, they so expecting the mini them."

@fanonwanem:

"Relationship goals fr I pity guppy sha she go kpain as single Pringle can imagine how she feels when she sees this."

@Destinino:

"Why is she doing the Ayra star things? She prolly thinks she is."

Femi Otedola marks Temi's birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Otedola marked the 28th birthday of his last daughter, Temi.

He shared a picture on Instagram and wrote sweet captions with it as she celebrated.

He said Temi is his baby angel and he wished her well on her day. He also noted that he was so proud of his daughter. In the picture he shared, he was holding Temi by her hands as they both walked together.

