Fast-rising Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, best known as Ayra Starr, has given her stance on the Afrobeats genre days after her senior colleague Wizkid revealed that he doesn’t want to be associated with it.

In an interview with Capital Extra, the Mavin star claimed that the Ghanaian-Nigerian rhythm is the best genre to exist.

She disclosed that she nurtured her talent in the African sound and gave special shout-outs to the OGs who had been in the game before her.

Speaking of her love for international artists, Ayra revealed that she enjoys listening to Victoria Monét and Caesar.

@olacuteTunes:

"And that’s fact .You can get a calm love song, a party jam, a sad song . You can make any song out of Afro beat"

@Only1Kelay :

“Una no go let this Afrobeats rest”

@SmajOfficial:

"But the said Afrobeats is not a Genre. Make una stop dey confuse us abeg."

@Big_Araxx:

"Bosses talk say AfroBeats no good. Ayra Starr say NO. Things are happening honestly."

Mudi_Vibes:

“Same Afrobeats that Burna and Wiz said they are not doing? Please who remain for Afrobeats if we comot those 2?”

