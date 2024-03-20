Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola’s youngest daughter, Temi, has turned the new age of 28

The Otedola patriarch took to his Instagram page to pen down a sweet message to celebrate her new age

A number of fans gushed over the adorable way Femi Otedola described Temi on her 28th birthday

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, recently clocked a new age to the joy of fans.

Her billionaire father did not let the day pass by without a special celebration and he took to his official Instagram page to announce Temi’s big day to his numerous followers.

Femi Otedola's sweet message to Temi on her 28th birthday. Photos: @temiotedola

Temi turned the new age of 28 on March 20, 2024, and Femi Otedola shared a photo of them accompanied by a heartwarming caption.

The billionaire described his youngest daughter as his baby angel while wishing her well on her big day. He wrote:

“Happy birthday to my baby angel @temiotedola Papa is so proud of you… F.Ote”

See the sweet birthday post below:

Reactions as Femi Otedola celebrates Temi

Femi Otedola’s celebratory post to Temi on her 28 birthday left many netizens gushing over their father and daughter bond. Read some of their comments below:

victor_chidera7:

“@temiotedola Happy birthday Big sis wishing you long life and prosperous years in Abundance .”

_law_r3nce:

“Happy birthday .”

Officialolamidedamola:

“Happy Birthday to her ❤️❤️❤️, location is needed .”

Agbalaya777:

“Age with sufficient grace dear.”

Directorhercules:

“Happy birthday ❤️.”

Jacobdumuje:

“Happy birthday to Temi.”

princess_adaugo1:

“Happy birthday to you and God’s blessings on you always.”

mista_seyi':

“Age gracefully.”

Tessyblushy:

“Happy birthday to you Daddy's angel.”

ulapbassey:

“ Happy birthday to the daughter of Nigeria's Billionaire. Best wishes dear.”

