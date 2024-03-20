Mr Eazi has celebrated his wife, Temi on her 28th birthday with a lovely picture of the way she celebrated

He noted that he was going to spoil her as he called her naughty Temi, in the picture, Temi had a towel around her waist

Fans of the singer took to the comments to congratulate her and wished her well on her birthday

Nigerian music artiste and record label owner, Oluwatosin Ajibade, aka, Mr Eazi has marked his wife, Temi's birthday with a lovely picture of her.

Legit.ng had reported that Temi had marked her 28th birthday by posting pictures from her getaway. She also shared the lessons she has learned in her 20s.

In his post, the singer who claimed that his wedding with his wife was not a secret said that he would spoil her on her birthday.

Mr Eazi marks wife's birthday. Photo credit @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi calls Temi naughty

In the caption of his post, he called his wife naughty Temi as he shared the picture of her sitting down with her eyes closed. A smile was written all over her face.

Temi Otedola had a white towel tied round her waist while another one was on her head.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Mr Eazi said to his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_kbanj_01:

"More Good life @temiotedola."

@liviah_dontplay:

"God when happy birthday Tee."

@lilcashpablo:

"So she’s naughty will tell daddy."

@namenj:

"Boss lady."

@haryodeleomokehinde:

"Happy birthday."

@oba_dekunle001:

"God When."

@oba_dekunle001:

"Happy birthday darling."

@princetosin66:

"Happy Birthday Temi."

@ifemi_de__:

"Maybe she is not naughty."

@davvyonthis:

"Happy birthday nwanyi Ola."

Femi Otedola marks Temi's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Otedola had marked the 28th birthday of his last daughter, Temi.

He shared a picture on Instagram and wrote sweet captions with it as she celebrated. According to him, Temi is his baby angel and he wished her well on her day.

He also noted that he was so proud of his daughter. In the picture he shared, he was holding Temi by her hands as they both walked together.

Source: Legit.ng