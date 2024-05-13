A young lady Samia Shell, who started working for the United Nations at the age of 22, shared a snapshot of her engagement at the world organisation

A young lady named Samia Shell, who began her tenure with the United Nations at 22, captured and shared a momentous snapshot of her engagement within the global organisation.

The video, which she excitedly disclosed, was captioned with a disclosure about her role as a Policy and Media Advisor for a country at the UN.

A young lady celebrates as she begins work at the UN. Photo credit: @samiashell/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video provided a glimpse into her professional environment, highlighting significant locations within her workplace and unmistakably conveying her enjoyment and passion for her vocation, as shown by @samiashell.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bhavini said:

“What does this career consist of? do you enjoy it? How did you get into it? is this worth it? sorry loads of questions lol.”

Vee.VaH wrote:

“Me studying international relations having a dream like this just for it to be cut short and now. I'm in the streets anyways SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

Ms. Sakase commented:

“Pleeease! Let me stay on international relations TikTok!!!”

INeetaht also commented:

“I want to work at the UN so bad.”

Munira:

“I am International Relations and Diplomacy graduate. I have not seen a job at the UN since 2020”

Samia Shell responded:

“This can be a hard field I get it! We just need to be creative about our approach. I'Il be making a video soon with some tips.”

Nidhi:

“Wow congrats!!”

Lydia Moraa:

“What did you study before I made a career decision?”

A Samia Shell responded:

“I studied Environmental Science and French in college. Now I am finishing law school and studying international law and human rights! Hope this helps.”

Seedseedseed:

“Omggg how? Do u know any ways health can be incorporated into this field/career?”

S Samia Shell:

“Certainly! I'm happy to chat about international careers and health as well as my own start. Stay tuned!”

Sayhellotomykitty:

“This is my dream. How do it.”

Samia Shell:

“I'm so happy to hear that I love finding people who are interested in this work!! Will make a vid responding.”

