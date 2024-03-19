Doris Ogala has taken a swipe at her colleagues after BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang got married as she called them witches

She noted that all of them have crawled out of their coven and she told them that they shouldn't expect women to allow them marry their sons

Ogala also said that the witches should not compare themselves to the reality show star who just left the singles club

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has shaded her colleague after reality show star, Queen Mercy Atang got married to her lover.

The reality star started her matrimonial journey after she announced her engagement to her lover of many years, David King. They had both their engagement and civil ceremony which flooded the social media.

Reacting to the ceremony, Ogala said that it was after the event that "Baby mama witches" all came out of their coven. She warned that no one would marry them.

Doris Ogala calls her colleagues witches after BBNaija's Queen 's wedding. Photo credit @dorisogala/@queenmercyatang

Ogala advise colleagues

In her post, the controversial actress who unveiled her Lekki home last year mentioned that a mother or sister would not allow her sons or daughter to marry a witch.

She warned that the witches should not compare themselves to BBNaija's Queen who just got married. Though Ogala did not call any ones name, some of her fans said she was referring to her colleague, Uche Elendu.

Ogala and Elendu do not have a good relationship. Ogala had once called out Elendu for collecting property from a woman and her children.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to what Ogala said. Here are some of he comments below:

"Doris na the weapon formed against Uche. Because bring her come outside now??"

@lahot_koko:

"Why do I see this Doris, as woman version of VDM."

@hes__black:

"Fight go soon start."

@lovecasted:

"Werey tag uche elendu."

@ijayy_x:

"This Doris no dey rest? Na everything she dey put mouth."

@ucheoajene:

"Only a witch can categorically name another witch sha."

@peaceyinny:

"Onye a Ona aghu kaikai? Or is it the end ?"

@chime_lunchboxes:

"Nawa."

@Abukemoney:

"Mention names make we see them."

Doris Ogala knocks Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ogala had called out her colleague, Edochie after he apologised to his first wife.

Edochie has begged his first May for taking a second wife. Ogala called him an entitled man as she added that he should allow May to be in peace.

He told him to enjoy this time with Judy Austin, his second wife.

