BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has now bagged another win in her career

Just recently, the reality TV star won an award from LaMode Magazine for the Female Celebrity of The Year

Phyna took to social media to celebrate her big win with an emotional message and fans reacted

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, is back in the news after winning an award to the joy of her many fans.

The reality show star bagged the award for Female Celebrity of the Year from LaMode magazine and she took to social media to announce her big win.

On her Twitter page, Phyna shared a video of her award plaque and accompanied it with an emotional message showing appreciation to organisers and also speaking on her growth.

She wrote:

“Thank you La Mode mag for the award, Phynation here’s another win for us, we still gather de dis one, e no easy make I no lie but we will always come out on top. Thanks to my Management for always doing an amazing job. I’m beautiful, will always be, I’m great, doing my best to be better.”

See her tweet below:

Another fan also took to Twitter to share a video of Phyna going on stage to collect her award. See below:

Reactions as Phyna wins Female Celebrity of the Year award

Phyna’s big win was greatly celebrated on social media seeing as many fans congratulated her. Read some of their comments below:

