Davido's cousin Tunji Adeleke took to social media to criticise the Afrobeats star for cropping him out of a recent photo he shared

Tunji Adeleke, who was in the car with Davido when they shot the image, was startled when the singer cropped him out of the edition he shared with his fans and follow

Reacting to this, Tunji spoke about those who try to exclude him from their pictures and noted how God keeps coming through for him, which spurred interesting takes from netizens

Renowned Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has drawn the attention of netizens to his extended family.

This came after he made an obscure post about his detractors working nonstop to discredit him.

Davido's cousin Tunji reacts to a picture he cropped out of by singer. Credit: @davido, @tunjiadeleke

Source: Instagram

Recall that the DMW boss was publicly shamed by his junior colleague Buju BNXN.

Days after that, the Unavailable made this post about those who are undermining his craft. However, he noted that God is constantly at work to stop their plots from succeeding.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

While on the issue, Davido shared a crispy picture of only himself in his Lamborghini Aventador.

Although a hand was spotted in the background of the picture, netizens didn't give it music attention.

"They all come together to discredit me … but God working overtime! 2024 YEAR OF THE BEAST!! FIX UR SPEAKERS WE DEY COME!!" He wrote.

Davido's cousin calls him out

One of the singer's favourite cousins, Tunji Adeleke, the son of late Osun State Governor Isiaka Adeleke, took to Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter" to share a complete film of the picture the singer had posted earlier.

Just as the singer taunted those working against him, Tunji followed in similar steps to reference those who "come together to crop him out of a picture".

He rounded up his rant by also thanking God for showing up and for him regardless.

He wrote: "They all come together to crop me out the picture … but God working tirelessly! 2024 YEAR OF BEING INTENTIONAL."

See his post below:

Reactions trail Davido's cousin's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abbymilyjohnson:

"Wizkid crop Jada sef comot! Na norms! Pele."

jully__mk:

"If u no Dey put mouth for family issues gather here."

obe_olayinka:

"Not that Hard, even Wizkid crop his wife out of picture"

queen_monisolaashani:

"We all have that group banging picture that you looked so perfect there and wish it was a personal picture,then you just had to crop others away from it to make it all yours. No hard feelings go soon start to dey take am serious like this. Something that is just pure cruise."

thereal_generous:

"Clout chasing family."

real__angelaenoma:

"Wizkid crop Jada he wife , so wetin make u come think say them no go crop you?"

__dirra.__:

"He looks photoshopped in the picture self pleasee.

Wizkid Crops off Jada P from picture

In a previous report, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P have generated reactions after one of their pictures surfaced online. The singer was said to have cropped off Jada P from one of their pictures.

The two have always been sighted together having fun at different times so fans were surprised that Wizkid would do such a thing.

In the original image sighted online, Jada P was in front of Wizkid pointing to her glass and wearing a smile. Wizkid was also wearing a smile in the picture as he held a cup of drink.

Source: Legit.ng