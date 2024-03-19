Top Nigerian skit maker Lord Lambais is living above the rails and tribulations surrounding him at the moment

Recall that the continent creator has been in the news for a while over his clash with baby mama and former girlfriend Queen Mercy Atang, who is now married

Lamba, who is apparently having a good time outside the country, revealed his plans to set up a music company

Popular Nigerian skitmaker Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, best known as Lord Lamba, has revealed his plans to venture into the music business.

The content creator has been in the news recently as he fights his baby mama and former girlfriend, reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang, over their child's custody. Recall that the BBNaija star married her lover, Deji David Oyekanmi, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Lord Lamba set to sign new artists. Credit: @lordlamba

Source: Instagram

A series of leaked chats, however, alleged that the Lamba had to confirm the paternity of their little daughter the first she came to his Lagos mansion.

While the matter remains unresolved, the comedian took to social media to call for young artists and ask them to identify themselves in the comment section.

Sharing pictures from his current stop outside the country, Lamba highlighted his preparedness to gear into the Nigerian music business.

He wrote:

"TAG A VERY GOOD UPCOMING ARTIST, I think it's high time I sign one."

See his post below:

Netizens react to Lord Lamba’s post

Many internet users reacted by tagging the pages of their friends and family members who are young artists in the game.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

4pf__16:

"@kinggb001 @ayomaff @bigzhiny badder than."

itz_cataleya:

"@lordlamba you see these two, they’re practically more than good. @__adesolaa @unusual_amana."

steveheadmaxter:

"@ransompapi is not just an artist, but a producer and a well experienced Music artist. He’s not an upcoming in the game, but he’s been building for years tufresh_01:"

iam_badboyvick:

"@iam_badboyvick That’s myself, I think I’ll fit in for your label."

tufresh_01:

"You sef try sing make we hear."

Queen's hubby speaks about Lord Lamba's daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen’s husband, Deji, opened up about his bond with Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah.

In a video from their court wedding, Queen’s husband took to the stage to give a speech and spoke on the bond he shared with Lord Lamba’s daughter.

He disclosed that they bonded so well that the little girl called him ‘dada’ first.

