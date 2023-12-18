Singer Wizkid has allegedly removed the image of his baby mama from a photo they both took sometime ago

Jada P was standing in front of the singer in the original picture but by the time Wizkid posted it, she was no longer there

Fans have taken to the comment section to react to the post as they support the singer and claimed he cannot do such a thing

Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P have generated reactions after one of their pictures surfaced online. The singer was said to cropped off Jada P from one of their pictures.

The two have always been sighted together having fun at different times so fans were surprised that Wizkid would do such a thing.

Wizkid crops off Jada P from their photo. Photo credit @wizkdayo/@jada_p

Source: Instagram

In the original image sighted online, Jada P was in front of Wizkid pointing to her glass and wearing a smile. Wizkid was also wearing a smile in the picture as he held a cup of drink.

In the new photo which was allegedly cropped by the singer, Jada P had been removed from the image the singer posted on one of his social media pages.

This development is coming after Jada P said that she has been over thinking.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post of Wizkid and his baby mama

Reactions have trailed the post where it was alleged that Wizkid and his baby mama were having a challenge in their relationship. Here are some of the posts below:

2 h

@iam_dopeteezy:

"Na him baby mama get the IG account or na him get am ?"

@hef_hem4:

"Make that babe find wan better guy wey go appreciate am go abbeg."

@im_highshow:

"Wizkid don already talk am say ‘ Everything I do them go talk, so keep it up In Fc we stand."

@hunchman__:

"She’s bigger than wizkid."

@_tomi_lola:

"You people don see something to talk about throughout this week Biggest Wiz."

@_tomi_lola_:

"It might be the handler that cropped it na make una no stress big Wiz."

@mayciousgram:

"Why una dey do like this sef.... Se make him no come fit post him personal Pic again ni."

@kashamadupeof_lagos:

"For me he protect the relationship."

@wizkidtribe:

"Wahala for una Pesin wey be say dem still chill together last night with WIZ sister and Jada sis. Make una dey cry dey go."

@stardomgys:

"Wizkid lives rent free for una blogger head …. Small things una don start to dey react it’s safe to say Wizkid is the selling point of y’all."

Source: Legit.ng