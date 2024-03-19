Renowned Afrobeats singer Davido has sparked massive reactions online with a message he recently shared on his social media pages

The singer's comment came weeks after his colleague Buju BNXN had slammed him on X, calling him a terrible musician

In his recent comment, Davido noted that despite all the hate and criticisms he's had to endure over time, God has always protected him

Weeks after Buju BNXN's comment, David Adeleke, aka Davido, finally reacts. The Afrobeats star recently shared a statement on his social media page, and it has got people talking.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Buju BNXN fought with a Davido fan, which saw him make unflattering comments about the 30BG principal.

Nigerian singer Davido stirs emotions on social media as he finally reacts to Buju BNXN's comments about him.

When the comment went viral and made the headlines, the Nigerian singer completely ignored the rancour the comment stirred on social media.

However, the recent statement shared by Davido on his social media handles suggests he is finally ready to address the comment made by Buju.

Davido talks about his haters

In his post, the DMW boss noted that many of his colleagues within the music industry have come together many times and tried to discredit him. But he has survived each time they tried to because of God's protection.

Davido noted that 2024 is set to be a massive year for him, which he called the "Year of the Beast."

He also warned his haters to fix their speakers because he is set to drop new bangers.

See Davido's post below:

Reactions trail Davido's post

See how netizens reacted to Davido's post as he slammed his haters:

@brodashaggi:

"OBO we dey fast for mushin, please help us donate pap and moimoi or bread and beans so the budget no go too loud. Almighty Allah be with you."

@isrealdmw:

"WE COMING WITH FULL FORCE DORIME YEAR."

@preshstagram:

"WE DEY COME!! Looooooove it and we are ready sir!"

@king_rooben_of_africa:

"Your Camera lens dey clearer than Wizkid's Future.."

@klassicsmart:

"Ain't nobody badder."

@abdwaarith:

"Funniest thing dem no even reach! E too sure for you my G nah online dem get mouth , nah Only OBO get real life workings."

@kinggeorgetown_:

"NO TIME OMO OLOGO WORLD WIDE WE MOVE."

@themanlikeicey:

"OBO is coming !!!! *IN FALZ’ VOICE*"

@honest30bgfan_:

"Them don leave afrobeat for you, them know say you no fit ever evolve."

@Honeys_Money1:

"Meanwhile they’re whole lives are in shambles!!!!! Do it big OBO I’m behind."

@jah_boy01:

"U Dey come where?? Better go sit down bro."

@abazwhyllzz:

"I dun buy new JBL. Na only your new album I go play for there. Can’t wait for the album of the year to drop."

Davido shares how he spent N927m

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

