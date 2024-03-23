Burna Boy has said that he has a plan for the people he doesn't like and his pilot would be involved in it

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has stated that he would take revenge on the people he doesn't like and deal with them.

In a post sighted on social media, he said that he would tell his pilot to fly his plane over the houses of the people he doesn't like.

He noted that he would urinate on the roof and watch it fall like rain.

Many of the fans of the singer took to the comments to indicate that he was referring to Davido because of a post he made against the singer a few months ago.

Israel DMW replies Burna Boy

Taking to the comments section, Israel DMW responded to the Grammy award winner's post after fans said that the message was for Davido.

Israel noted that his boss is never one to hold grudges. He mentioned that the singer wants everyone to be happy.

Burna Boy's post came a few weeks after laughing at Davido for losing the Grammy Awards.

A few weeks ago, he also taunted Davido again and called him unprintable names.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted the post made by Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@originalphonedealz:

"Abuse."

@sohigh_xy:

"How Davido take enter this tweet? You agent of doom."

@dms_comedy_;

"Why Una dey always do like this? For where he mention Davido? Na Una problem be that sha . Check Davido Story and see waiting Baba dey chop low-key nothing concern am with Una!"

@isrealdmw:

"Oga, doesn't even keep grudges with anyone. He just want everyone to progress and be happy.'

@d_fingers_crochet:

"Always fighting yourself, what happens to love?"

@adewale4410:

"After urinating on them from the private jet you rent you return it , Davido and Wizkid will use their personal jet to pee on you everyday."

@clemslifestyle:

"This one just smoke finish."

@kizzykizi:

"When did he mention 001?"

@captbalo_miami:

"Lol only OBO can use the word my pilot, if we are getting technical sha."

@zaddy_bills:

"My pilot indeed."

Source: Legit.ng