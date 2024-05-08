The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of twin siblings have thrilled Nigerians

A lady shared the results on social media as she hailed the twins, describing them as 'very intelligent'

From the outstanding UTME results, one of the twins scored 77 in English, while the other got 65

Two identical brothers have received praise on social media for their stellar performance in the 2024 UTME.

A lady who released a designed flyer containing their scores said they are from Ebonyi state.

The twins got 355 and 325 respectively. The images of twins on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Tassii, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

@LisaNwabia celebrated the twins and tagged them as very intelligent. One of the twins, Ukpai Jonathan Chmezeri Goodluck, scored 355 on aggregate: 77 in English, 93 in mathematics, 92 in physics and 93 in chemistry.

The other twin, named Ukpai David Chukwuemeka Fortune, scored 325: 65in English, 78 in biology, 87 in physics and 95 in chemistry.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Two Afikpo Students (Twins) scored 355 and 325 respectively in Jamb...

"Very intelligent twins, congratulations to them.

"Where are the Ebonyi people?" @LisaNwabia wrote on X.

JAMB said 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME.

See her tweet below:

The twins' UTME results got people talking

@gabsonojo1 said:

"Wow .

"This great example.

"I love to see this."

@Ezedavid1994 said:

"Very intelligent twins they're."

@Anyichukwuu said:

"It is said that it is the Afikpo people, are the most intelligent in the state."

@NwokeAkwaeze said:

"Hope Dey will not treat them like Mmesoma."

@SireAlwell said:

"These children are made for the school."

@ilenkeledman said:

"Scientist no Dey always take English seriously… this was my case too."

@AyodejiPopoola6 said:

"EJIMA..... IBEJI....tágwàayée well done guys."

Twins UTME results emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UTME results of twin siblings had surfaced on social media.

As soon as the twins saw their results, their brother, Salami Olabanji, took to X to share them with the world. Olabanji said he was proud of the twins' performances, Salami Faith Oluwaseun and Salami Favour Oluwanifemi.

According to the UTME results shared by Olabanji, the twins obtained different results. While Faith scored 344, Favour scored 310. The results got many social media users excited.

Source: Legit.ng