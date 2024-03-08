Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has now shown remorse after attacking Davido on social media

Recall that the 26-year-old attacked the DMW boss unprovoked after a netizen threw jabs at his artiste’s music

Buju’s public apology note to Davido caused even more social media drama, with many netizens dropping their hot takes

Famous Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, aka Buju BNXN, has now apologised to David ‘Davido’ Adeleke on social media.

Recall that the 26-year-old singer set the Nigerian social media space on fire after throwing jabs at Davido’s talent following a post by one of the singer’s fans.

Buju BNXN's apology note to Davido sparks reactions. Photos: @davido, @toyourears

Source: Instagram

Buju’s attack on Davido was described as unwarranted and unprovoked by many netizens, but the singer refused to back down and continued throwing shade at the DMW boss.

In a new development, Buju BNXN has now made a complete U-turn on the matter with his public apology to David.

The Gwagwalada crooner publicly showed remorse after singer Dremo called him out for tackling the DMW boss.

Buju then responded to Dremo’s post by penning down a simple apology message to Davido. He simply wrote:

“No yawa. I’m sorry.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens go gaga as Buju BNXN apologises to Davido

Buju BNXN’s unexpected and quick apology to Davido surprised many netizens and caused a new round of social media buzz. Many netizens shared their thoughts on the apology message. Read some of their comments below:

Gucci wondered about Buju’s actions:

This tweep expressed surprise that Buju was so quick to fold:

Damilola gave Buju conditions to meet before his apology could be accepted:

Read more comments from Instagram users below:

oluwamurewa_:

“Davido should not even give him space to apologize because who attacks someone unprovoked?”

ojerehighstar3:

“Y’all disrespect Davido a lot bro, and that man is just tryna do good by everyone.”

Uniquely_eva:

“Let your apology be as loud as your disrespect.”

Big7record:

“Davido that went on podcast to disrespect Burna Boy has he apologized for that?”

Officialbrooklynboss:

“I miss the days Ruga use to drag this boy.... Zero regards for elders.”

Ivie_gabriel_:

“Sorry for your amoeba self. See as him be like buns wey don soak for inside dirty water. Shawarma beggar!”

rosythrone:

“Apology unaccepted!! This is coming from a place of being dragged and not sincerity!”

Kingsamarr:

“Una really don see Davido finish.”

Munachy2022:

“Whatever u did was intentional, u re grown enough 2 know the difference between a defense statement and a disrespect, u can still defend ur artist without disrespecting anyone, whatever comes out after that as an apology is not genuine.”

tatibg_geng:

“He hasn’t apologized. He will still apologize properly! He overstepped his boundaries .”

5k_thrifts_place:

“He didn’t handle it right. Fans troll you, you go Dey troll your colleague very silly boy.”

maikano_ck:

“Omo!!!! This kind apology is not accepted ooo.”

Buju BNXN says Burna Boy is the best Nigerian artist

The fast-rising act analysed his ex-music boss, Burna Boy, and stated what sets him apart from the rest.

This was made known in a recent radio interview with 3FM (Ghana).

Speaking further, he noted that the three artists, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, were superior to their colleagues because of their distinctive personas, which they have successfully managed outside of music.

