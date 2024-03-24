Davido has reportedly given his bouncer, Segun Huge, some dollar notes which he flaunted on social media

It was stated that the money was given as a bonus to the man and he shared part of it with his 30BG colleagues

After giving out of it, he still had up to N3million he went home with which he said he would use to take care of his wife

Segun Huge, one of the bodyguards of Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, aka, Davido has shared the largesse he got from his boss.

In the clip, Huge was given a stack of dollars note by the Grammy Award nominee. He was seen counting the dollars. It was stated that the money gift was a bonus the Timeless coroner gave to Huge.

However, Huge decided to give part of it to his 30BG colleagues.

Davido gives his bouncer dollar notes. Photo credit @iamsegxy

Source: Instagram

Huge shows sharing formula

In the recording, Segun Huge said that he gave his boss, Kogbagidi 5, and he gave his manager 2, He also noted that he gave another person known as Soldier 2. A guy known as DJ also gave 2 and he went home with ten.

Huge also stated that he has a wife at home who will enjoy the gift and the rest would be used to enjoy life.

Davido is known as a very generous man to the people working for him. He has given his logistic manager, Israel Afeare, money a few times.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of the money Davido gave to his aide. Here are some of the comments below:

@teethetailor:

"This guy don tey with obo sha."

danokinqofficial:

"Nice of him."

@billionaire.ceo_:

"After one woman go say he shouldn’t be doing dobale for OBO. Someone that’s changing his life gradually. Sheila abi wetin be her name."

@eddiesmithgram:

"This voice over."

@tobi_ayofilms:

"I wish lati can show off one day,the guy too cool.'

@lajay1:

"Biza Biza."

@precious_swt1:

"Na the Zazu voice Dey make me laugh not even d hardship in the country plus the cash this guy is displaying."

@_____deco1972:

"Haters of good thing, Wetin you wan talk about this video again?"

@funkekeme_:

"As wizkid nor dey post all this one una say him stingy lord give me wizkid money make I still stingy like am."

@darlingtonshotit:

"Segun nd portable voice sounds alike o, abi na my phone,hit the like button if I’m making sense."

@bolanleh___:

"OBO abeg i get chest too…I fit do bouncer."

@tcruise.world:

"So you can also find something to do with your life."

Davido gives out N300m to orphanages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Davido had rolled out plan to give back to the society as he always does.

He said he was giving out N300 million to some orphanages around the country. He disclosed that the pledge was part of his annual contribution to his country.

The singer also promised to share details of the disbursement of the funds with his fans.

Source: Legit.ng