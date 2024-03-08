Popular Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has continued to fire shots at Davido on social media to the surprise of netizens

Shortly after Davido reacted to Buju’s shade, the young singer refused to back down and noted that he can’t be bullied

Buju claimed he wrote the song they had together and he is still going to release it without the DMW boss

The drama between top Nigerian singers, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and Daniel Benson aka Buju BNXN has continued to take new dimensions on social media.

Buju has refused to back down after many of Davido’s fans came for him online and he continued to shade the DMW boss.

Buju BNXN continues firing shots at Davido. Photos: @toyourears, @davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that the whole drama started after a 30BG fan talked down on Buju’s craft. To that the 26-year-old singer reacted by firing shots at Davido and calling him mid.

This degenerated into a whole drama with Davido deleting his post about their collaboration on his page and more. However, Buju BNXN seemed unfazed and continued to press the 30BG boss’ neck.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In a now-deleted tweet, the Gwagwalada crooner shared his thoughts about Davido deleting the post on their collaboration. He noted that he would still release the song anyway because he wrote it all in the first place.

Not stopping there, the young singer added that he can’t be bullied and that netizens twisted his words and took things out of proportion.

See a screenshot of Buju BNXN’s deleted post below:

Reactions as Buju BNXN keeps shading Davido

The online drama between Buju and Davido drew new reactions from netizens especially after the 26-year-old singer taunted OBO for not writing the song they had together. Read some of the comments below:

_lhafs:

“Davido life don spoil finish, pls which song did he write on his own gan gan.”

iam_wildrex:

“What pains me the most is that all of una don't understand English from the first place. He wasn't trying to drag Davido for anything.”

wigsby_maymay:

“Drop it , only u n ur friends go stream am .”

Big7record:

“Davido fans will always set him up for drags.”

Shizzy_billii:

““I wrote everything “ e still use style enter am again!”

yungsoft1:

“dem dey always write songs for davido ? No shades just curious.”

askof_mide:

“Who’s bullying who? Bro thinks his slick enough to pull that reverse psychology.”

Pretty_lisaa5:

“Dem Dey give you mind body dey sweet you …I laugh .”

Kweenkena_xoxo:

“Buju sef Dey get mouth. Life!!”

Buju BNXN says Burna Boy is the best Nigerian artist

The fast-rising analysed his ex-music boss Burna Boy and stated what sets him apart from the rest.

This was made known in a recent radio interview with 3FM (Ghana).

Speaking further, he noted that the three artists, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, were superior to their colleagues because of their distinctive personas, which they have successfully managed outside of music.

Source: Legit.ng