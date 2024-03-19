BBNaija's former housemates, Uriel Oputa and Whitemoney, are now friends again as seen in a video on social media

The two of them linked up recently and they even went out together as they both argued about who to drive the car

Uriel said in the caption of her video that life is sweet as she advised her fans to enjoy and chop, she shared a hug with Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija's former housemates, Uriel Oputa and Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka, Whitemoney have put their differences aside and become friends again.

Legit.ng had reported that Oputa had complained to her colleagues on the Big Brother Naija reality show that Whitemoney was bullying her and didn't want her close to the kitchen. After her eviction, she claimed that Whitemoney wanted to date her but she refused.

In a new development, the two were seen in a video shared by Oputa which she gushed over. In the clip, the two of them were at a location where they met.

Uriel says life is sweet

In the caption of her post, she noted that life was sweet and advised her fans to enjoy it.

She also mentioned that she and the reality show star were arguing about who to drive the car as they were going out together.

Whitemoney replies Uriel

Taking to the comment section, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season edition, said that water does not have an enemy as he responded to the post made by Uriel.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions has trailed the video posted by Oputa. Here are some of the comments below:

@mor4love':

"Don't come on sm tomorrow to insult him o, Odogwu biko I no get power to vex. love wm after all dis Uriel talk he fgv her oo."

@king_emii_:

"This girl is the definition of real Igbo woman peaceful."

@moneymagnet222:

"Whitemoney the man of Peace. Dude no get time for wahala."

@moneymagnet222:

"Whitemoney you're loved."

@lolochychy:

"Ah...that means Uriel is now a professional lagos driver."

@juneberry786:

"It was this two that i love in the house . Uu is so peaceful so is party jollof."

@mrinnocentobi:

"Why am feeling jealous?"

@obilove4:

"Water no get enemy ooo."

@n.o.s.s.k.y:

"@whitemoney understands this life. He is actually a peaceful guy, never takes things to heart. I like that abt him."

@vosuji:

"@urielmusicstar I love your hairs, pls bless me with one."

Fan accuses Whitemoney of copying Uriel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a fan of Uriel Oputa had accused Whitemoney of imitating Oputa by visiting the same market she had visited.

Oputa had earlier visited the market and posted a video on social media. Later, Whitemoney also went to the same market with an unidentified lady. The clips of the two of them were posted by the lady who accused Whitemoney.

Reacting to the video, Oputa asked if Whitemoney must follow in her footsteps. She noted that the reality show winner should have gone to another location different from the one she posted online.

