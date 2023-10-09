A fan of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Uriel Oputa has said that one of her colleagues, Whitemoney, has imitated her by visiting the same fruit market

Two clips were sighted online of both reality TV stars visiting the same market while recording their activities

However, a fan reacted to Whitemoney's recording and said he was trying to copy Uriel's type of content

A diehard fan of BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa had accused Whitemoney of trying to duplicate what her favourite did when she visited the market.

Whitemoney had visited the market to buy fruits, and a video of him in a fruit market was uploaded online.

Fans accuse Whitemoney of copying Uriel

Legit.ng sighted two clips. In one of the videos, Uriel was seen in a fruit market buying things while dancing with some of her fans in the market.

In the second recording, Whitemoney was in the same market, trying to buy fruit items. A fan who watched both clips alleged that Whitemoney copied Uriel's type of content.

Fans react to the video of Whitemoney and Uriel buying fruits from the same market

Netizens have reacted to the video of the reality show stars in the same fruit market. Here are some of their responses.

@bolanle_mab:

"Uriel and clout 5 and 6."

@mar_goodness:

"Until u people send Whitemoney into depression una no go rest..I cover him with the blood of Jesus..u guys has bullied this guy enough."

@__abspecial:

"Na all of us dey copy Uriel then or maybe that’s Uriel’s market because I don’t understand this nonsense."

@tellytabz293:

"My question is isn't da market free 4 any1 to shop?"

@official_ozioma_:

"Wahala ooh. Post show sweet die. Thank God I’m not in any fan base , just love a few."

@kemaara:

"Is the fruit shop only made for one person ? At this point una dey reason this white too much o . Guy be minding his biz."

@sexyorobo700:

"Is no big deal wm said in his interview that they buy fruits from the same place so what is all this or maybe she's the only ine meant to make video there."

@iamlight339:

"Copy who ??? I suppose is a shopping space. Not specifically made for anyone special, So make una rest."

@prettyjovitaa:

"Make una leave whitemoney alone."

@immiri_uto:

"I have never troll @urielmusicstar before I liked I thought she was a nice person I liked her but these very childish what is it she has against the guy exactly."

Uriel accuses Whitemoney of bullying her

Legit. ng had previously reported that BBNaija Uriel had stated that White money was oppressing her by sending her away from the kitchen.

She went to Seyi and complained that Whitemoney might be jealous of her cooking, so he did not want her in the kitchen.

Uriel said she prefers using less oil and salt in her stew. She added that Whitemoney has been bullying her despite their closeness outside the reality show.

