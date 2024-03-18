BBNaija's Venita Akpofure has reacted after one of her colleagues, Queen got married to her lover over the weekend

Queen Mercy had announced her engagement to her lover and shared lovely pictures from the wedding ceremony

Reacting to the news, Veezee said she hopes women who have been supporting Queen extend it to real-life

BBNaija's Venita Akpofure, aka, Veezee has given her two cents about Queen Atang's wedding to her lover of many years.

Legit.ng had reported that Queen got married to David Oyekanmi legally over the weekend. Pictures of their ceremony surfaced online where they were sharing a kiss.

Reacting to the wedding news, Veezee stated that all single mothers deserve the most care. She also noted that they don't have a choice but to be good.

BBNaija's Veezee reacts to Queen's wedding. Photo credit @queenmercyatang/@veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

Veezee says she hopes love is extended

In her short message, she added that she hoped that the women who supported Queen Atang extend the support to real life if a single mother married their sons and daughters.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Most especially if the woman is a good person and she genuinely loves their children.

Zeevee says she was speaking from experience

In her note, she mentioned that what she wrote was from experience as a single mother of two who is often looked down on by people who don't know her.

Recall that Queen Atang has been the topic of discussion since she announced her engagement to David.

Many people supported her because a single mother found love again after being rejected her her baby's daddy.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Veezee's post

Netizen have reacted to the post made by Veezee. Here are some of the comments below:

@adaanambra:

"Chai, Venita you always have a point but makes it a shade at the wrong time. Who are you always fighting with?"

@respectme_now:

"Bad character venita but queen is a nice lady."

@renee_anabs:

"You that wouldn’t allow Vee breathe that’s not even a single mom, you own bad xter too much joor."

@laposh_bakes_n_more:

"True Talk."

@vogue_tribe2789:

"Your bad character has not made you acceptable Venita, afterall you're a fine woman!!! Let people enjoy happiness."

@diamond.thick.73:

"Bitter soul keep crying."

@m_queeneth:

"Exactly."

@maybachbae_:

"Your own different, you get bad character."

@rekynova:

"Talk too much!!!! Hian."

@nkyereho_adjoa:

"Venita will never change. B!tter soul."

Queen gushes over new title as Mrs Oyekanmi

Legit.ng had reported that Queen Atang had reacted happily after she had her traditional wedding with her lover, David.

In a video sighted online, she introduced her husband to her family and the elders prayed for him.

In another recording, she celebrated her new status as a married woman and she introduced herself as Mrs Oyekanmi.

Source: Legit.ng