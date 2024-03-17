Afrobeats singer Burna Boy has lost all the categories he was nominated for at the NAACP Image Awards

The Last Last crooner was not the only Nigerian that lost out as his colleagues Davido and Asake were also affected

Several social media users had a field day as they threw jive at Burna Boy and compared him to Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, did not record any wins at the 55th National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP Image Awards), which was held on March 16, 2024, in the United States.

The singer was nominated for Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding International Song, Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song, Outstanding Album, and Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Contemporary) categories.

However, they were won by Chris Brown, Tems, Mega Thee Stallion, Victoria Mondi, and Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay (Sensational) respectively.

Davido was nominated for Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding International Song (for Unavailable), which he lost. Tems equally lost the Outstanding Female Artist category.

Meanwhile, Asake lost in the International Song category for Amapiano featuring Olamide. The Outstanding Music Video/Video Album was won by Sensational by Chris Brown feat. Davido and Lojay.

Some fans of Wizkid said Burna Boy didn't win any award because the award organisers did not regard Afrobeats' music. That was why the Joro singer said he should not be described as an Afrobeats singer recently.

Check out the categories Burna Boy was nominated for that he lost, and that of other artists below:

Reactions trail Burna's loss at NAACP

Several netizens have reacted to Burna Boy's loss at the NAACP Awards. See some of the comments below:

@wizkidayoreigns:

"This is what Wiz is saying! They look Afrobeat less!"

@1chinese___:

"He’s still bigger than Davido. Na wetin Big Wiz dey avoid be that! No limit."

@officialkendray:

"When they nominated him una no post am o. As e lost now una dey post am. Make una allow my Burna rest abeg. He’s doing well selling out arenas and stadiums."

@funky_precious1:

"Atiku of Afrobeats."

@tanrose247news:

"Tems, Davido and Lojay win. A win for Africa. Burna still doing us proud."

@obinna.mathew6:

"Dem nominated David with his album and song, he did not win why are you not posting that?"

@iam_seetime:

"Until he gree say na Davido be him Oga before he go dey win anything."

@ernestgy_4:

"Una see wetin Big Wiz dey talk sometimes make una dey try to listen."

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s award loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy was at the centre of conversations online after the 65th Grammy Awards was held.

Burna Boy was nominated in two categories but lost in both and this has led to a series of reactions from fans who have called out the Music Academy.

However, many other netizens have reacted to the loss in different ways as the singer got trolled with different memes.

