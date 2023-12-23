Chris Brown surprised his fans during one of his recent concerts by inviting Davido to join him on stage

Brown paused while singing and announced that he had a surprise for his fans as Davido also stepped on stage

They both sang Chris Brown's songs 'Sensational' and 'Unavailable' to the delight of concert-goers

The bond between American singer Chris Brown and David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has continued to grow stronger by the day.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had appreciated Chris Brown publicly during one of his 'Timeless' concerts. He said that the American singer has helped him gain over $ 3 million lately.

To reciprocate the kind gesture, Brown was also performing during his concert and he called on Davido to join him on stage.

He announced to concert-goers that he had a surprise for them and Davido jumped on the stage to join him in singing.

Davido and Chris Brown perform 'Sensational' and 'Unavailable' together

After Davido got to the stage, he joined Brown in singing his hit song 'Sensational'.

The two singers also performed 'Unavailable' as they gave fans a good account of the popular dance step. Many of those present at the venue were happy to see the Timeless crooner on stage.

This is coming after Davido gave Chris Brown a Nigeria name for "killing" the 'Unavailable' dance challenge.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Chris Brown and Davido performing together

Netizens have reacted to the video of the two singers singing. Here are some of the comments below:

@official2baba:

"Massive."

@sholly1311:

"Davido is unavailable but them must feel it and that’s sensational!"

@vince_cme12:

"Chris energy."

@d_odili1:

"Chris brown is naturally happy around David. That's a true spirit of brotherhood."

@nikky_the_baby:

"OBO is who he thinks he is."

@dr_b.o.o.g.i.e:

"If Rihanna loves it Imma perform it with my friend, ....the singer."

@tamara_genesis:

"Omo! @davido works hard oh. No be him do show for PH this past weekend? E don reach Dubai now now! I doff my hat. Me wey never recover from kitchen wey I go."

@reliablehomesng:

"@davido This is your season. God has blessed you and no man can stop it. Massive love, OBO on ."

@sabigal1:

"Mad o. Two of the world's best. Davido is definitely getting a Grammy. Can't wait @davido."

@wytengodson:

"I Just love David for live @davido The true black Excellence."

@papilito.dimson:

"I got surprise @davido well deserved ."

@yetiimarie:

"@davido had a fantastic year and that’s on Periodt."

Davido flies Poco Lee to meet Chris Brown

Legit.ng had reported that American singer Brown took the 'Unavailable' dance challenge to a new level as he linked up with Davido and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee.

Davido had to fly Poco Lee to see Brown so that they can do the dance challenge together.

In the video shared by Davido, Poco Lee was seen on a basketball court dancing to the 'Unavailable' song and he was joined later by the American singer.

