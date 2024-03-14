Davido has finally dropped the music video from his Away song, a hit track on his Timeless album

The DMW label boss featured Spanish football club Real Madrid star players, including Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay

This comes after Davido graced Depay's birthday party in Spain, where he was gifted a Rolex wristwatch

Afrobeats star David Adeleke 'Davido' has captured the attention of fans and lovers with a clip from his hit song Away music video.

The Unavailable Crooner featured some Spanish club Real Madrid's first-team players, which include Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Memphis Depay, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Davido features footballers in new music video. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido linked up with some of these footballers when he graced Depay's birthday party with a live performance.

Another talking point from Away music video was a clip showing Davido and his crew boarding private planes, boats and indulging in champagne parties.

Below are pictures of Davido and Real Madrid players below

Watch Davido's Away music video below:

People react as Davido features Real Madrid players

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many rate Davido highly for the unexpected feature.

oluwa_washington:

"Biggest Force. O.B.O."

cham_berlin_:

"Davido trying to use everything to promote his music Bro thinks music is football so he want to add some good players so they can assist him win the Grammy but unfortunately this is music not football."

sujanrao:

"Is Vini crying in the video as well?"

barake1:

"E want win Grammy unfortunately he’s missing Messi & C.Ronaldo."

_ubana_:

"Bro uses every opportunity to promote to the point he added Memphis Depay birthday footage."

soft_bc_:

"The GOAT !!! King of Afro Beat."

__harbiodun:

"That's my brother from another mother 30BG 4lyf."

tomodell635:

"Why Memphis Depay (when other players are from Madrid)."

Davido laments over footballers' income

Legit.ng recall reporting that Davido shared a funny opinion about footballers' fortunes.

The DMW boss made reference to footballers' lavish lifestyles and compared it to his career.

"Footballers Dey enjoy ooooo … be like I chose wrong profession, bruhhhhhhh," Davido tweeted.

In another report, Manchester United football club handed Davido one of their jerseys.

Source: Legit.ng