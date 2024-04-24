Onifade Olamide, a Nigerian lawyer, has tackled Mohbad's father for demanding DNA over the singer's son Liam

The lawyer who described Mohbad's dad as a 'busybody' said the deceased properties belong to his son Liam

Onifade Olamide also shared how the Nigerian law operates in regard to DNA spurring reactions

A family lawyer, Onifade Olamide, has stirred another round of reactions over her comment on the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba's call for a DNA test to be carried out on his grandson Liam.

Recall that there have been growing controversies over Liam since the sudden death of Mohbad in 2023, leading to an exchange between Joseph and the late singer's widow.

Family lawyer says Mohbad acknowledged Liam as his when he was alive. Credit: @iammohbad

Lawyer Onifade Olamide speaks

While speaking on TVC ‘Your View, the lawyer stressed that Mohbad acknowledged Liam as his while he was alive, meaning every of the singer's properties belonged to the singer's son.

According to Olamide, under the law, once a man acknowledges a child as his, no third party has the right to contest the child's paternity as she described Mohbad's dad as a 'busybody.'

The lawyer also argued that the court would never grant Aloba’s request for a DNA test, adding should it happen, she would file a case against such judgment.

She said in part: “Under the law, when a man and a woman are married, any child they have, there is something called ‘Presumption of Legitimacy meaning that the man is the biological father of the child. That is what the law says except you can now prove it that the child is not the man’s own."

What Mohbad's dad said about Liam's name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, insisted on a paternity test for the deceased's son, Liam Light.

In the video, Joseph revealed Liam was not named by Mohbad but rather by his wife, Wunmi.

The singer's dad, who claimed Liam is a Muslim name, disclosed that he had wanted to name his grandson Victor, only to find out his plan had been thwarted by Wunmi.

