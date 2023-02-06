Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy was recently at the centre of many conversations online after the 65th Grammy Awards edition was held

The Nigerian singer Burna Boy was nominated in two categories but lost in both and this has led to a series of reactions from fans of the Afrobeats artist calling out the Music Academy

However, many other netizens have reacted to the loss in different ways as the singer gets trolled with different memes

International Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy was recently the target of many vile comments online by trolls as he gets dragged and made fun of for losing his two nominations at the recently held 65th Grammy Awards.

This is Burna Boy's 3rd Grammy Award nomination. He has only won it once with his album Twice As Tall in 2021 for the Global music album of the year.

Reactions trail Burna Boy's Grammys award loss, as netizens troll the singer.

Tems was the only Nigerian artist that got a Grammy Award gong in 2023 for her efforts in collaboration with Future's Wait For You.

Netizens, however, are having a field day trolling Burna Boy the singer after he lost out on both categories he was nominated for at the 65th Academy music awards.

See how Nigerians reacted to Burna Boy's loss at the 65th Grammy Awards:

Read some of the comments that Nigerians also made about Burna Boy's loss at the 65th Grammys

@fineboytunde_:

"We dey Supreme Court like this, how dem go rob Odogwu?"

@JoyisBackAgain:

"Make una sha check on Odogwu o, we all know how he got sick and shii the last time he lost grammys."

@don_teeman:

"Na me wey dey cook ununu."

@mamickeyherman:

"So much hate in this world it’s sad how we rejoice over someone’s loss."

@realerikasunflower:

"The rate of cyber bully in Nigeria is at the high side… something has to be done. Nigerians like bad news , just imagine what they are typing as if a win for one artist ain’t a win for the cowgirl country."

@deskid_casty_:

"Imagine trolling Burna Boy, first and only. Afrobeats artist to win a Grammy with his own. work for not winning another Grammy when your fav is yet to to win one. The jokes is on you."

@mrdiplomat101:

"People too get bad mouth God pass una sha."

Reactions As Burna Boy’s Last Last Loses Best Global Music Performance Category

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a lot of Nigerians were hopeful that Burna Boy's 'global' hit single, Last Last, would earn him another Grammy Award.

Last Last was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category with four other songs.

Bayethe a South African tune by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode won the coveted category to the surprise of many.

