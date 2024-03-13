Skit maker Pastor Remote was live at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal defeated FC Porto in the Uefa Champions League

Pastor Remote shared a video of him jubilating alongside some Oyinbo fans outside Arsenal's home stadium after the match

In a clip, one of the excited Oyinbo fans was seen hugging the Nigerian skit maker, an action which left many gushing

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Tolulope Olayiwola, better known as Pastor Remote, has posted a series of videos of him at Emirates Stadium, where he watched Premier League club Arsenal play against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, March 12.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Gunners' victory, which made it their first time in 14 years to progress to the quarter-final, spurred celebration among their fans in Nigeria.

Pastor Remote and Oyinbos celebrate Arsenal's win against Porto. Credit: @iamremote

Source: Instagram

Pastor Remote and Oyinbos at Emirates

The skit maker, who is a big fan of Arsenal, took to his social media timeline to share a sweet video of him and some Oyinbos celebrating the Gunners' win outside Emirates Stadium after the match.

In a clip, one of the Oyinbos, who was excited over the club's win, was seen screaming for joy while another hugged Remote.

Watch the video of Pastor Remote celebrating with Oyinbos at Emirates Stadium below:

Below is another video of Remote watching the match live:

People to Pastor Remote's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

sholathevaluer:

"Arsenal win with Penalties and the noise is this much If una kon beat dem convincingly nko."

stylocomedian:

"Football united the world no racism."

riosbur:

"We just gave you the match bro."

sunkanmi_lateef01:

"That was epic Remote no go allow us rest for this App."

boy_quincy0:

"Una don win final ni."

_richie_ola:

"Congrats but don’t get too excited cos you’re facing Bayern next."

